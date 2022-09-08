TRC Capital Investment Corporation Announces Cash Tender Offer for 4.240% Senior Notes due 2042 of Enbridge Inc.

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRC Capital Investment Corporation (TRC or the Company) today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the Tender Offer) to purchase up to $100,000,000 in principal amount of 4.240% Senior Notes due 2042 of Enbridge Inc. (the Notes). The Tender Offer will expire at 12:01 a.m., Toronto time, on October 7, 2022, or any other date and time to which the Company extends the Tender Offer (such date and time, as it may be extended, the Expiry Time). The Tender Offer is made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase dated today, which sets forth the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

Title of Security CUSIP/ISIN No. 4.24% Senior Notes due 2042 29251ZBB2/CA29251ZBB28



The consideration to be paid for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the Expiry Time is $780.50, inclusive of accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes, if any, from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined herein).

The Company will purchase any and all Notes that have been validly tendered at or prior to the Expiry Time and accepted for purchase, subject to all conditions to the Tender Offer having been either satisfied or waived by the Company, promptly following the Expiry Time (the date of such acceptance and purchase, the Settlement Date). The Settlement Date is expected to occur within two business days following the date upon which the Notes are taken up by the Company, assuming the conditions to the Tender Offer have been either satisfied or waived by the Company at or prior to the Expiry Time.

As described in the Offer to Purchase, tendered Notes may be validly withdrawn from the Tender Offer at or prior to the Expiration Date. The Tender Offer is not conditioned on any minimum principal amount of Notes being tendered. The Company may amend, extend or, subject to certain conditions and applicable law, terminate the Tender Offer at any time in its sole discretion.

The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to the terms and conditions contained in the Offer to Purchase. Noteholders will be able to obtain a free copy of the Offer to Purchase, and other related materials by contacting CNRA Financial Services Inc., the information and tender agent (the Information and Tender Agent) for the Tender Offer, at 1 (416) 861-9446. For all questions relating to the Tender Offer, please call the Information and Tender Agent at the telephone number set forth above.

Important Information Regarding the Tender Offer

This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, with respect to any securities. The solicitation of offers to buy the Notes is only being made pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase, as it may be amended or supplemented.

This press release does not set forth all of the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. Before making any decision with respect to the Tender Offer, Noteholders should read the Offer to Purchase and related materials, as well as any amendments or supplements to the Offer to Purchase when they become available, because they will contain important information. Noteholders may obtain them for free from the Information and Tender Agent. The Tender Offer is not being made in any province or jurisdiction in which such offer would be unlawful. None of the Company, its management, its board of directors, its officers, the Information and Tender Agent, or any of their respective affiliates, makes any recommendation that Noteholders tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of the principal amount of their Notes, and no one has been authorized by any of them to make such a recommendation. Noteholders must make their own decision as to whether to tender their Notes and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

Advisory

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION TO PURCHASE NOTES. THE OFFER IS BEING MADE SOLELY PURSUANT TO THE OFFER TO PURCHASE, WHICH SETS FORTH THE COMPLETE TERMS OF THE OFFER THAT NOTEHOLDERS SHOULD CAREFULLY READ PRIOR TO MAKING ANY DECISION.

THE OFFER TO PURCHASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION TO PURCHASE NOTES IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH, OR TO OR FROM ANY PERSON TO OR FROM WHOM, IT IS UNLAWFUL TO MAKE SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES OR BLUE SKY LAWS. IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SECURITIES, BLUE SKY OR OTHER LAWS REQUIRE THE OFFER TO BE MADE BY A LICENSED BROKER OR DEALER, THE OFFER WILL BE DEEMED TO BE MADE ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY BY ONE OR MORE REGISTERED BROKERS OR DEALERS THAT ARE LICENSED UNDER THE LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

About TRC

TRC is a private investment corporation that manages a diverse investment portfolio.

For further information, contact: