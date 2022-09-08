Regarding an opinion of AB “Ignitis grupė” Supervisory Board for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter ­– the Group) informs that on 8 September 2022 the Group’s Supervisory Board provided the opinion and proposals to the Group’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held on 29 September 2022.

The Group’s Supervisory Board provides the opinion to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Group regarding the proposed decisions below:

“1. To assent to the consolidated interim report of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six months period ended 30 June 2022.

2. To approve the set of audited interim condensed financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six months period ended 30 June 2022.

3. Given the fact that all the conditions set out in Article 601 (5) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania regarding the allocation of dividends for a period shorter than the financial year are met, to allocate EUR 0.624 per ordinary registered share of AB “Ignitis grupė“, by paying dividends of EUR 45,170,711.04 in total to the shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six months period ended 30 June 2022.”

Shareholders can familiarise themselves with documents related to the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Group, draft resolutions on the agenda and other information related to the implementation of the rights of shareholders in the notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders published by the Group ( link ).

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations