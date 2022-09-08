New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plant Extracts Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318578/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd, Schwabe, Provital Group, and Chenguang Biotech.



The global plant extracts market is expected to grow from $22.67 billion in 2021 to $25.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The plant extract market is expected to grow to $35.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%.



The plant extracts market consists of sales of plant extracts by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in natural pigments, traditional Chinese medicine, food additives, daily chemicals, medicines, and cosmetics.Plant extracts are screened through an extraction and separation process in which plants are used as raw materials.



They can be solid, liquid, or soft extracts.



The main types of plant extracts are spices, essential oils and natural extracts, flavours and fragrance, phytomedicines and herbal extracts, phytochemicals and others.Phytochemicals refer to bioactive nutrient plant chemicals in fruits, vegetables, grains, and other plant foods that will provide desirable health benefits beyond basic nutrition to reduce the risk of major chronic diseases.



The different sources include fruits, flowers, and bulbs, leaves, barks and stems, rhizomes and roots, and others. The various applications involved are pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, cosmetics, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the plant extracts market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the plant extracts market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rapid growth in the vegan trend is significantly contributing to the growth of the plant extract market.A vegan refers to a person who doesn’t consume animal products, including meat, eggs, or dairy products.



Vegan people consume plant-based products to fulfil their nutritional requirements. For instance, according to the Plant-Based Foods Association (PBFA), a US-based trade association, retail sales of plant-based foods in the United States increased by 6.2% in 2021. Therefore, the rapid growth in vegan trends is driving the growth of the plant extract market.



Increasing technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the plant extract market.Companies operating in the plant extract sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to reinforce their position.



For instance, in June 2021, Firmenich, a Switzerland-based fragrance and taste company, launched the Firgood ingredients using revolutionary and sustainable proprietary extraction technology.The Firgood technology is solvent-free and utilizes low energy.



The water is used for extraction, which is warmed up by electromagnetic vibration, and the odorant components in it are used to yield the final pure extract.



In May 2019, Givaudan, a Switzerland-based manufacturer of flavors, fragrances, and active cosmetic ingredients, acquired Albert Vieille for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Givaudan SA would be able to strengthen its presence and further advance its knowledge and activities in innovation while producing beautiful and iconic naturals for our customers’ brands.



Albert Vieille is a French-based company that specializes in the extraction of plant extracts used in fragrance and aromatherapy.



The countries covered in the plant extracts market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

