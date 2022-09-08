New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Productivity Management Software Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318573/?utm_source=GNW





The global productivity management software market is expected to grow from $54.26 billion in 2021 to $62.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The productivity management software market is expected to grow to $105.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.8%.



The productivity management software market consists of sales of productivity management software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the application software that is used for producing information that helps people and teams improve skills and productivity.Productivity management software can be used to track the performance of employees, which can, in turn, be used to reward the employees performing well and help employers more effectively provide guidance to some employees who aren’t.



Analysis of the employees’ behavioral data can be used to improve workflow performance and also the overall productivity of the organization.



The main types of solutions in productivity management software are content management and collaboration, AI and predictive analytics, structured work management, and others.Structured work management refers to a set of software products and services that apply workflow structure to the movement of information as well as to the interaction of business processes and human worker processes that generate the information.



The different enterprises include small and mid-sized enterprises and large enterprises and are deployed on-premise and cloud.



North America was the largest region in the productivity management software market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the productivity management software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The productivity management software market research report provides productivity management software market statistics, including industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with market share, detailed market segments, market trends and opportunities.



The increase in the adoption of cloud-based technology is expected to propel the growth of the productivity management software market going forward.Cloud-based technology provides access to storage files through connected devices.



Cloud-based technology is helpful in productivity management by reducing employee downtime and boosting productivity.For instance, in 2021, according to Flexera, a US-based company operating in productivity management software, 94% of enterprises are using cloud-based technology for productivity management.



Therefore, the increase in adoption of cloud-based technology is driving the productivity management software market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the productivity management software market.Major companies operating in the productivity management software sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to reinforce their position.



For instance, in February 2022, Pendo, a US-based software company, launched a productivity management software called Pendo Adopt. This software helps the employees of an organization boost their performance and thereby increase productivity.



In December 2020, IBM, a US-based technology company, acquired Instana for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition would result in IBM offering AI-powered automation capabilities to investigate the complexity of modern applications distributed across hybrid cloud landscapes and enable automated remediation powered by Instana’s contextualized data with metrics, traces, profiles, and dependency mapping.



Instana is a US-based company that provides application performance management software.



The countries covered in the productivity management software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

