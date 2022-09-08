EzFill Holdings to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

MIAMI, FL, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL) announced today that CEO Michael McConnell, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference which is being held September 12th - 14th, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. The event will include virtual participation as well as in-person participation.



Mr. McConnell will be presenting on Wednesday, September 14 at 8:30 am. Investors who would like to access the live presentation may do so by logging in here, and through the Investors Page on the EzFill website located at www.ezfl.com.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com .

