Incannex to Participate in the Prestigious H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incannex Healthcare Limited (Nasdaq: IXHL) (ASX: IHL), (‘Incannex’ or the ‘Company’) a pharmaceutical company developing medicinal cannabinoid pharmaceutical products and psychedelic therapies for unmet medical needs, is pleased to announce that it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference.



The conference is being held as a hybrid event on September 12-14, 2022, in New York and Incannex will attend the conference virtually. Joel Latham, CEO of Incannex, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation or request a 1x1 meeting, please click the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference ) to register for the conference.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference (Hybrid Conference)

Date: September 12-14, 2022

Time/Location: Virtual to start on-demand on September 12 at 7:00 A.M. (U.S. eastern time)

Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/838ab43f-a0b8-4ce3-8d29-acfa96271137

1x1 virtual meeting availability: September 12-15 from 8:00am-6:00pm (U.S. eastern time)

H.C. Wainwright & Co. was founded in 1868 at the Union Bank Building in Boston, Massachusetts and is one of the United States’ oldest and leading financial institutions, providing investment banking, advisory and research services to public and private growth companies across multiple sectors.

About Incannex Healthcare Limited

Incannex is a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company that is developing unique medicinal cannabis pharmaceutical products and psychedelic medicine therapies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, and pain, among other indications.

U.S. FDA approval and registration, subject to ongoing clinical success, is being pursued for each drug and therapy under development. Each indication under investigation currently has no, or limited, existing registered pharmacotherapy (drug) treatments available to the public and represent major global economic opportunities to Incannex and its shareholders.

Incannex has a strong patent filing strategy in place as it develops its products and therapies in conjunction with its medical and scientific advisory board and partners. The Company holds 19 granted patents and 29 pending patents. Incannex is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) with stock code “IHL” and also has American Depository Shares listed on NASDAQ under code “IXHL”.

