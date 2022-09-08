CurrencyWorks Rebrands as MetaWorks Platforms, Inc., Positioning Itself as a Leading Web3 Development Platform

The company unveils a new visual identity, updated website, and refreshed positioning.

Fairfield, CA., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning, full-service Web3 blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce a corporate rebrand and launch. The new corporate brand reflects the customer demand for the expanding Web3 capabilities of its blockchain ecosystem, technical development, and consulting services.

MetaWorks provides the fundamental infrastructure and services that empowers fortune 5000 brands to create and monetize their own metaverse initiatives.

MetaWorks is powered by an award-winning team of visionaries, technologists, and passionate builders with expertise spanning the entire blockchain, crypto, and Web3 ecosystem. With its full solution teams, MetaWorks helps brands connect to the metaverse, enabling better communities, interaction, brand engagement, and new revenue streams.

“We have been pioneering unique interactive digital economies that drive growth for our clients since 2016,” said Cameron Chell, Chairman of MetaWorks. “The possibilities and revenue streams that the metaverse can provide to a brand is endless, and MetaWorks is uniquely positioned to mesh the decentralized world with the physical world in a regulatory compliant manner that encourages mainstream adoption.”

To coincide with the rebrand, MetaWorks launched a new website that reflects the new brand and visual identity: www.metaworksplatforms.io

The Company’s ticker symbol has changed to MWRK on the CSE and the OTCQB.

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK) is an award-winning full-service blockchain and Web3 development platform that empowers Fortune 5000 brands to create and monetize their metaverse.

For more information on MetaWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io.

