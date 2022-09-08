New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microirrigation Systems Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318572/?utm_source=GNW

The global micro irrigation systems market is expected to grow from $5.87 billion in 2021 to $6.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. The micro irrigation systems market is expected to grow to $11.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.8%.



The micro-irrigation systems market consists of sales of micro irrigation systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to increase yields and decrease water, fertilizer, and labor requirements.Micro-irrigation systems refer to a low-pressure, low-flow-rate form of irrigation designed to reduce overwatering.



This irrigation helps to deliver water directly to the root zone of plants and also delivers the water slowly and over a longer period.



The main types of mechanisms in micro irrigation systems are drip irrigation system, sprinkler irrigation system, others.A drip irrigation system in a micro irrigation system’s market is a technology that has the potential of saving and supplying water to the fields of cultivation.



The different crop types include plantation crops, field crops, orchard crops, other crop types and involve various technologies such as open field, and protected cultivation. It is used in small farming, large and corporate farming, government, and other applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the microirrigation systems market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the microirrigation systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Growing awareness about micro-sprinkler irrigation is expected to propel the growth of the micro irrigation systems market going forward.Micro-sprinkler irrigation refers to a modern method of irrigation that helps in distributing the water evenly all over the agricultural land.



For instance, according to the Economic Times, an India-based daily newspaper, for the year 2021, in India, over 20 lakh hectares of land were brought under drip and sprinkler irrigation.In addition, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development allocated 10,000 crores for the development of micro-sprinkler irrigation.



The government has set a target of covering 100 lakh hectares for micro-irrigation within the next 5 years. Therefore, growing awareness about micro-sprinkler irrigation is driving the growth of micro irrigation systems.



New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the micro irrigation systems market.Major companies operating in the micro irrigation systems sector are focused on introducing new products to reinforce their position.



For instance, in May 2021, Netafim, an Israel-based company, launched its intelligent automated filter AlphaDisc.It contains features such as concepts of product modularity and data measurement.



This uses little water and energy and uniformly irrigates crops, leading to better productivity and cost savings.



In July 2020, Lindsay Corp, a US-based manufacturer of micro-irrigation systems, acquired Net Irrigate, LLC, for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition helps Lindsay Corp to expand its business in the US and would also allow it to develop new products in micro-irrigation.



Net Irrigate LLC is a US-based manufacturer of remote monitoring technology and also operates in micro irrigation systems.



The countries covered in the microirrigation systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

