Pythian Celebrates 25 Years of Enterprise Data, Analytics, and Cloud Success

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (" Pythian "), a leading data, analytics, and cloud services company, is pleased to announce the celebration of its 25th anniversary as a data solutions provider solving the world's toughest enterprise data, analytics and cloud challenges.



Founded in 1997 in Ottawa, Canada, Pythian began as an operational database managed services provider (MSP). With the continued support of its customers and partners, Pythian scaled to meet increased enterprise customer requirements for digital collaboration, analytics, data management, machine learning, and cloud warehousing and computing.

Pythian has also worked with leading partners over this same time frame. "Miro has partnered with Pythian for almost 25 years," said Scott D. Rosenberg, founder and CEO of Miro Consulting. "We consider Miro's relationship with Pythian to be the gold standard of partnering. Happy anniversary, Pythian!"

"We are humbled to thank our customers, partners, and fellow Pythianites for their continued support and trust over these 25 years," said Keith Angell, CEO at Pythian. "Behind every Pythian project are capable customer stakeholders, a team of experienced data experts, and knowledgeable, dedicated partners. Our track record empowering the enterprise reflects your enduring support."

“Throughout our partnership, we’ve seen Pythian’s commitment to helping customers solve business challenges and uncover new opportunities with data-backed solutions,” said Jim Anderson, VP of North America Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud. “We’re proud to partner with Pythian and help customers drive business decisions with data, and we congratulate their teams on this latest milestone.”

This quarter-century milestone marks a remarkable journey for the organization. In 2019, leading mid-market private equity firm Mill Point Capital purchased the company, enabling Pythian to further expand its growing data and cloud services footprint. Pythian acquired Agosto, LLC, in 2020 and ManageServe, Inc. in 2021 to further fuel its growth as a comprehensive Google Cloud and SAP solutions provider.

"These acquisitions helped further position Pythian as a trusted cloud and data management platform for the enterprise," said CEO Angell. "This is especially true for organizations seeking meaningful relationships with leading cloud and database partners such as Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and Snowflake."

Today, Pythian serves over 400 global enterprises, including FOX Sports, National Geographic, Urban Outfitters, Inc., CrowdTwist, Mizuho Bank, Sanmina Corporation, The Boston Globe, Rakuten Group, Inc., The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, BNP Paribas, LabCorp, and Allianz Australia. Pythian's recent Love Letter campaign celebrates customer success and the transformative power of data. Pythian invited customers, partners, and data enthusiasts to share how they've renewed their relationships with data and how they have grown over time.

Pythian also credits its success to its nearly 500 employees across 25 countries speaking 39 languages. In a culture championing respect, diversity, equity, and inclusion, Pythianites are empowered to exceed customer expectations. In turn, the employer has been recognized by Great Place to Work India , Canada's Top 100 Employers , Women in IT , and others.

"Looking to the future, we're excited about leveraging emerging technologies to help our customers unlock the power of their data," said Keith Angell. "We know that our dedication to and respect for our customers, partners, and internal teams will drive another 25 years of shared success."

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading global services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging the power of data, analytics, and the cloud. With a spectrum of solutions ranging from infrastructure modernization and data enablement to application acceleration and business collaboration, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting and professional and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and on our Blog .

