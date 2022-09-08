Global E-Prescribing Market to surpass US$ 6,438.85 million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global e-prescribing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,655.06 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global E-Prescribing Market:

Increasing inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition by the market player is expected to drive the growth of global e-prescribing market over the forecast period. For instance, In April 2021, Cerner Corporation, Computers and information Technology Company, announced the acquisition of Kantar Health, a division of Kantar Group, a Life sciences company for US$ 375 million in cash, subject to adjustment. Kantar Health’s life sciences ability will be combined with Cerner’s collection of data (RWD) and technology and is expected to accelerate innovation in life sciences research and improve patient outcomes worldwide. This acquisition will help the company expand further in the pharmaceutical sector.

Key Market Takeaways:

Among product type, the service segment is expected to generate significant revenue, owing to increasing launch of services platform. For instance, in December 2020 - WELL Health Technologies Corp, a healthcare company, announced it partnered with Canada Health Infoway, a healthcare company, to launch Infoway’s national e-prescribing service, PrescribeIT, with WELL’s OSCAR Pro Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software. Physicians and health care practitioners using OSCAR Pro will easily create, renew and cancel prescriptions electronically, while improving overall patient care through secure clinician messaging. WELL is offering an end-to-end solution from virtual and on-site patient consultation to electronic prescription, resulting in a better physician and patient experience. By partnering with PrescribeIT, health care practitioners, pharmacists and patients can ensures patient privacy and security of information.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in global e-prescribing market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030), owing to increasing number of organic growth strategies such as acquisition by the market players is expected to boost the growth of global e-prescribing market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2020, Cerner, Computers and information Technology Company, announced an agreement to acquire health division of Kantar, a life sciences company. With this acquisition, Cerner plans to acquire data to improve the safety, efficiency and efficacy of clinical research across life sciences, pharmaceuticals and health care. This acquisition will help Cerner’s Learning Health Network SM client consortium to more directly engage with life sciences for funded research studies.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global e-prescribing market include, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Computer Programs and Systems Inc., DrFirst, Inc., eClinicalworks, Epic Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Henry Schein, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc., Practice Fusion, Inc., Quality Systems, Inc., RelayHealth Corporation, and Surescripts-RxHub, LLC.

Market Segmentation:

Global E-Prescribing Market, By Product Type: Software Services

Global E-Prescribing Market, By Deployment: Web & Cloud-based On-premise

Global E-Prescribing Market, By End User: Hospital Clinics Pharmacies

Global E-Prescribing Market, By Region: North America By country US Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa







