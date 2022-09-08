Tech Firm Sees Female Candidates in Industry Quadrupling

Mountain View, CA, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading technology solutions and software development company BairesDev® has issued a report suggesting a dramatic increase in female candidates for tech jobs in recent years.

The “Women in Tech 2022” study, based on over 1 million applications that the company received annually between 2015 and 2021, showed that in that span the percentage of women candidates increased from 11% to 41%, with the highest percentages recorded in Latin America.

“The longstanding shortage of women candidates in tech all over the world has helped drive gender inequality in the technology sector,” says Rocío Belfiore, Chief Innovation Officer at BairesDev. “More and more women with greater knowledge in new technologies are showing interest in the industry. We are aware that there is still a long way to go, but these statistics show us that efforts to generate gender parity are paying off.”

Previously a successful software engineer with a degree in Computer Science from the University of London, Rocío Belfiore is the Chief Innovation Officer at BairesDev. Her responsibilities include managing the innovation process inside the organization and identifying strategies, business opportunities, and new technologies.

Founded in 2009 by Paul Azorin and Nacho De Marco, BairesDev is a rapidly growing fully-remote nearshore technology solutions company. A company that started with a single employee with a vision of architecting and engineering scalable and high-performing software solutions, BairesDev now employs more than 4,000 people worldwide. In recent years, the company has seen a drastic increase in female applicants, statistics that may be impactful for the field of women in tech.

The company believes that because of its large volume, the dynamics are suggestive of wider trends within the industry.

Some trends that emerge from the report:

Female applicants represent an average of 40% of total applicants during the 2020-2021 period, which is a 400% increase compared to five years ago. These numbers include both technical and non-technical positions.

The female talent pool applies up to three times more to positions related to SharePoint and testing, compared to other technologies. Further, female interest in mobile development in 2021 increased by 13% for Xamarin applications as well as 8% and 9% for Android and iOS applications, indicating women’s increased interest in a field that has long been male-dominated.

In the age range 40-49, women represent approximately 37% of applicants, with growing interest in supervisory or leadership positions.

With 45% of the total candidates, Latin America shows the highest percentages of female applicants, with the top countries being Argentina, Uruguay, Honduras

BairesDev has sought to implement recruitment processes and initiatives that demonstrate commitment to building a more diverse and inclusive tech industry. Its hiring software, Staffing Hero™, which is based on artificial intelligence, allows for impartiality when selecting the best qualified candidates regardless of age, gender, nationality, and characteristics that may distort choices. Additionally, the company encourages the recommendation of female professionals through its referred talent program, which is open to both employees and the general public.

Find the full study here: https://www.bairesdev.com/blog/women-in-tech-2022-a-bairesdev-report/

