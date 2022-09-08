The Global Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market is expected to grow by $ 816.08 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.47% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166442/?utm_source=GNW

47% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart-connected pet collars market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the strong bond between owners and pets, the rise in the aging population globally, especially in developed countries, and an increase in the number of pet owners and increased spending on pets.

The smart-connected pet collars market analysis includes distribution channel and application segments and geographic landscape.



The smart-connected pet collars market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Application

• Dogs

• Cats



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the smart-connected pet collars market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand from working individuals for pet monitoring and growing inclination toward product premiumization will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart-connected pet collars market covers the following areas:

• Smart-connected pet collars market sizing

• Smart-connected pet collars market forecast

• Smart-connected pet collars market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart-connected pet collars market vendors that include Barking Labs Corp., Dogtra Co., Eureka Technology Partners LLC, Findster Technologies SA, FitBark Inc., Garmin Ltd., Get Wuf, Gibi Technologies Inc., Loc8tor Ltd., Mars Inc., Pawscout Inc., PetPace, Pitpatpet Ltd., Radio Systems Corp., RAWR Inc., SCOLLAR Inc., Smart Tracking Technologies LLC, Tractive GmbH, UbiSight Technology LLC, and Wagz Inc. Also, the smart-connected pet collars market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

