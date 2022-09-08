Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Size Will Achieve USD 9,795 Million by 2030 growing at 4.7% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOS ANGELES, September 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.7% from 2022 to 2030 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 9,795 Million by 2027



Fluoroscopy is a sort of medical imaging that uses a monitor to display a continuous X-ray image, similar to an X-ray movie. Fluoroscopy can be used to examine specific parts of the body, such as muscles, bones, and joints, as well as solid organs like the heart, kidneys, or lungs.

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Report Key Highlights

• Global fluoroscopy equipment market size was USD 6,573 million in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030

• North America fluoroscopy equipment market is expected to lead with more than 35% market share

• Asia-Pacific fluoroscopy equipment market is expected to grow with fastest CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030

• According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis are linked with more than 8.9 million fractures each year in the world

• By product, fluoroscopy devices attained more than 65% of total market share

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2415

Report Coverage:

Market Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Size 2021 USD 6,573 Million Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Forecast 2030 USD 9,795 Million Fluoroscopy Equipment Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 4.7% Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Base Year 2021 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End-User And By Geography Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips, Shimadzu Corporation, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Carestream Health, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Agfa-Gevaert Group, ADANI Systems Inc. and among others. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

One of the major factors boosting the fluoroscopy equipment market share is the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal illnesses among the senior population is also supporting the fluoroscopy equipment market growth. However, the adverse effects and complications associated with this equipment would stymie market expansion. Furthermore, innovations in fluoroscopic imaging and an increase in demand for imaging systems in emerging nations are two important trends in the fluoroscopic equipment market.

Some of the Key Observations Regarding the Fluoroscopy Equipment Industry Include

• In October 2020, Siemens Healthineers announced the launching of a new fluoroscopy system. The new product namely the remote-controlled “LUMINOS Lotus Max” provides tremendous versatility in clinical examinations. The product is a mix of radiographic and fluoroscopic imaging specialized for orthopedics and long leg or spinal examinations and basic interventions.

• In February 2017, Koninklijke Philips N.V announced a new product launching namely, Azurion interventional platform. The product is also specialized in radiation dose reduction and has taken a major priority in its design by developing technology enabling Azurion's C-arm to pan and rotate without the need to use fluoroscopy.

• In December 2019, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation announced the acquisition of Canon Inc. As a result, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. will now add digital radiographic and mobile offerings to its existing x-ray product portfolio for multidisciplinary and fluoroscopic systems resulting in product expansion aiming to become one of the broadest industries.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Revenue

During COVID-19, several hospitals and clinics observed a decrease in patient visits, resulting in less client engagement. Lockdowns in different nations, rigorous government rules, and an ongoing rise in infection rates have all had a huge financial impact on healthcare facilities. Furthermore, the COVID-19 situation has caused a delay in numerous diagnostic procedures using fluoroscopic equipment. However, rising awareness of the development of neurologic problems among COVID-19 patients may assist industry recovery in the coming years.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/fluoroscopy-equipment-market

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Dynamics

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Driver: Advantage of fluoroscopy equipment over image intensifiers

The evolution of fluoroscopy equipment and C-arms from traditional x-ray image intensifiers technology has introduced significant advancements in fluoroscopic imaging. Although resolution varies from model to model fluoroscopic systems have the potential to produce a more consistent and high-quality digital image. In addition, the field of vision reduces higher magnification in the case of image intensifiers which does not happen with image intensifiers systems.

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Challenges

Major hospitals in developing regions are unable to invest in fluoroscopy equipment owing to high associated costs, poor reimbursement rates, and budget constraints hence prefer refurbished systems. This system is less expensive compared to new systems that are approx. 40% to 60% of the original price. Therefore, many market players produce refurbished devices. Among the players, Siemens’ Medical Proven Excellence Program, GE Healthcare’s GoldSeal Program, and Philips’ Diamond Select Program are some notable players in developing refurbished systems. Rising demand for refurbished systems acts challenging the growth of market players and small manufacturers in the fluoroscopic equipment market.

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Opportunity: Rising Demand for Data-Integrated Imaging System

Data integrated systems enable the processing and reconstruction of images, computer-assisted recognition in medical conditions, and appropriate quality control system. The system is introduced with a software package that helps to store patient information. Such factors offer immense opportunities for the market players to expand their product portfolio in the fluoroscopy equipment market. Additionally, convenience, increasing demand from clinicians, and a surge in the adoption of data-integrated systems offer a huge market opportunity for the market growth of the fluoroscopy equipment market.

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Segmentation

The fluoroscopy equipment market is segmented based on product, application, and end-user.

Based on the product, the market is bifurcated into fluoroscopy devices and C-arms. C-arms are further divided into mini C-arms and full-size C-arms. According to our fluoroscopy equipment industry analysis, the fluoroscopy devices sub-segment achieved a significant market share in 2021. The surge in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the need for pain management are the two drivers that are increasing the adoption of the fluoroscopic devices market.

By application, the market is segmented as orthopedic, cardiovascular, pain management & trauma. Based on applications, cardiovascular generated the largest fluoroscopy equipment market share in 2021 owing to the surge in prevalence of stroke, heart-related diseases, and technological advancements in diagnostic equipment.

The market is divided into three end-user segments: hospitals, diagnostic centers, and specialty clinics. According to our fluoroscopy equipment market forecast, hospitals accounted for a significant market share due to the availability of advanced healthcare technology, emergency units, and experienced healthcare workers. Diagnostic centers, on the other hand, are expected to increase at a rapid pace between 2022 and 2030.

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Regional Outlook

North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional categorizations of the fluoroscopy equipment market industry.

North America is dominating the global fluoroscopy equipment regional market in the past and will continue its trend in the forecast period. This is due to the high prevalence of sports injuries and rising orthopedic surgeries will enhance the regional growth market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific will become the fastest-growing region for the fluoroscopy equipment market. This is attributed to high government involvement, rising policies for improvement in healthcare infrastructure, and emerging economies contributing fullest growth of the Asia-Pacific fluoroscopy equipment market.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2415

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Players

Some of the leading fluoroscopy equipment market companies are Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips, Shimadzu Corporation, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Carestream Health, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Agfa-Gevaert Group, ADANI Systems Inc., and among others.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Fluoroscopy Equipment Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR Fluoroscopy Equipment Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market?

Which region held the largest share in Fluoroscopy Equipment Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Fluoroscopy Equipment Market?

Who is the largest end user Fluoroscopy Equipment Market?

What will be the Fluoroscopy Equipment Market value in 2030?





Browse More Research Topic on Medical Equipment Related:

The Global Telemedicine Equipment Market size was valued at USD 3,471 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14,220 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

The Global Surgical Equipment Market accounted for USD 12,547 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 28,777 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Global Hydrotherapy Equipment Market is expected to reach the market value of around USD 4 Billion by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.1% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 to 2027

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com



