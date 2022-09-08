Onclave Networks Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Emerging Tech: Adoption Growth Insights for Microsegmentation

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onclave Networks, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise network security leveraging Zero Trust and cryptographic microsegmentation, was mentioned as a microsegmentation vendor in a recent Gartner report entitled "Emerging Tech: Adoption Growth Insights for Microsegmentation".

For more information on how Onclave addresses microsegmentation, download the white paper "Why Microsegmentation is Essential for Building a Secure and Trusted Network."

"Our team has worked relentlessly to develop a solution that better secures enterprise networks and eliminates the OT/IoT attack surface," said Don Stroberg, CEO of Onclave Networks. "Improving cybersecurity to protect against breaches, malware and ransomware is a task that technology leaders in government, healthcare, utilities, and other industries are extremely focused on. We think this report provides many great insights, and we are pleased to be listed as a microsegmentation vendor."

Gartner notes that "microsegmentation is a form of isolation that limits the assets with which an endpoint can interact. Traditionally, a static set of rules is put in place that deﬁne other devices an endpoint (e.g., device, workload, container) can communicate with."

For IT and cybersecurity professionals, Gartner says "the goal of microsegmentation is to isolate and protect a single endpoint, device, workload, or container by making identity the access key. Identity is a portable access key that is well-suited to digital transformation. As IT infrastructures continue to march to the cloud, the use of dynamic and portable identity as the main factor to determine access helps to simplify policy management."

Technology leaders at large organizations rely on an exponentially growing number of Operational Technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT), Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) and other connected devices for their daily operations. These devices share data and workloads over IT networks, but they are unsecured, unmanaged, and often cannot be seen by IT networks. This creates a significant vulnerability to the entire enterprise that needs to be secured. Today, microsegmentation is essential to achieving better network security.

The Onclave TrustedPlatform™ identifies OT/IoT and other connected devices at the edge, and then cryptographically secures the segments. Each workload is effectively wrapped in a secure enclave with its own root of trust. This secures the workload as it travels on pathways, regardless of whether the network is on-premises and/or in the cloud. To the outside world, the workload is no longer visible. Since you cannot breach what you cannot see, this process of microsegmentation and cryptographic security eliminates the OT/IoT attack surface and prevents bad actors from exploiting vulnerabilities to gain access to the network.

"With technology professionals stressed by the rapid growth of OT/IoT devices and prolific cyberattacks taking place, microsegmentation is a viable solution that helps tip the balance of power back to them," noted Stroberg. "Though there is no silver bullet in cybersecurity, we do believe that eliminating the OT/IoT attack surface significantly improves network security. Organizations can more easily manage security and focus their technology professionals where they are needed most."

The Onclave TrustedPlatform also provides simplified internal management and automation of all identities, certificates, and trust keys without the need for special training, agents or additional staff, which helps to lower costs.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Onclave Networks, Inc.

Onclave Networks, Inc. (McLean, Virginia) is a global cybersecurity leader securing new and legacy Operational Technology (OT) and IoT/IIOT devices, including those using 5G. Onclave dramatically reduces cyberattack surfaces, breaches, network complexity, and costly overhead created by shared infrastructure — enabling a more efficient and secure way to operate and communicate. Delivering an integrated solution based on Zero Trust and cryptographic microsegmentation and leveraging proven methodologies used by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Onclave is well-positioned to protect vulnerable endpoints across all sectors, on-premises and in the cloud. Onclave brings real trust to communications by securing networks from edge to cloud. For more information, visit our website, contact us or download our white papers.

Media Contact

Dan Johnson

dan.johnson@newswire.com

