Genetec announces major new release of Security Center

MONTREAL, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced a major new release of its flagship unified security platform, Security Center.

With version 5.11, customers will have access to every module of Security Center, including Omnicast™ (video monitoring), Synergis™ (access control), AutoVu™ (automatic license plate recognition), Sipelia™ (intercom) and intrusion monitoring, right out-of-the-box.

"With Security Center 5.11, customers, existing or new, can now benefit from all the value that a unified security system provides right out of the box. This simplified offering eliminates any barrier to entry for organizations looking to get the most out of their security system and move to a unified system,” explains Christian Morin, Vice President of Product Engineering and Chief Security Officer at Genetec Inc.

Beyond simplifying the path to unification, Security Center 5.11 includes a wide spectrum of powerful features as standard, including KiwiVision™ analytics (Privacy Protector, People Counting, Security Video Analytics, and Camera Integrity), Visitor Management, advanced mapping functions, threat level management, and more.

New Genetec Web App

The new version of Security Center also features the brand-new Genetec Web App, a map-centric, portable, and intuitive interface that can be deployed on any machine/device with a modern browser such as Chrome, Safari, Firefox, or Edge. This allows customers to monitor their facility, quickly respond to incidents in real time, follow guided procedures, collaborate with other operators, and manage card holders, from wherever they are.

A security system for everyone in the organization

The new Genetec Web App extends enterprise security beyond the SOC (Security Operations Center) and empowers users who are not traditional security operators to interact with the security platform based on their role and needs. The app may be used by a security manager wanting to look in on a satellite location remotely, or by a receptionist who needs to manage visitor access, for example. With event monitoring, cardholder management, and incident management, the Genetec Web App goes beyond security monitoring, in an intuitive, lightweight, web-based interface.

Easy reporting

The Genetec Web App also drastically simplifies investigations of specific events or incidents where very little is known about what happened except for where and when it occurred. Operators can easily produce reports that focus on specific types of events or investigate everything within a specific area and time range.

Simplified path to the cloud

Security Center 5.11 brings compatibility with the upcoming Streamvault Edge™. Ideally suited for multi-site operations such as banking, retail, or businesses with remote or unmanned sites, Streamvault Edge simplifies the migration of existing security equipment to a hybrid-cloud architecture. The solution makes cameras cloud-ready and enables secure local storage on cloud-managed appliances while removing the need for advanced IT expertise at remote sites.

For more information, please visit https://www.genetec.com/product-releases/security-center-5-11

--ends--

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. Today, the company develops solutions designed to improve security, intelligence, and operations for enterprises, governments, and the communities in which we live. Its flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its customers via an extensive network of certified channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: www.genetec.com

© Genetec Inc., 2022. Genetec, Omnicast, Synergis, AutoVu, Sipelia, Streamvault Edge, KiwiVision and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.

Attachment