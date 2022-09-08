Digital Twin Consortium Hosts Digital Twins: Aspiring to Create a More Sustainable World

BOSTON, MA, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) announced it is hosting Digital Twins: Aspiring to Create a More Sustainable World on September 29, 2022, from 1:30 pm – 6 pm BST in Leeds, UK.

Digital twins are now gaining momentum as a facilitator of Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) and sustainability initiatives, which have emerged as business drivers impacting corporate decisions at the policy, regulatory, and investor levels.

In this half-day event, you will hear Digital Twin Consortium leaders and other pioneers discussing the three pillars of sustainability: Social, Economic, and Environmental. The presenters will look at ground-breaking digital twin applications and discuss today's responsible computing opportunities and challenges to shape a more sustainable future.

The conference is free and open to the public. Please register here to attend.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from aerospace to natural resources. For more information about Digital Twin Consortium, please visit our website at https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org/.

Note to editors: Digital Twin Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. See a listing of all OMG trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.