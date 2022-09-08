The Global Mens Wear Market is expected to grow by $ 222.72 bn during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mens Wear Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318376/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the menswear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing number of promotional activities, the premiumization of menswear, and evolving menswear fashion.

The menswear market analysis includes the product, distribution channel segment, and geographic landscape.



The menswear market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Top wear

• Bottom wear

• CJS

• Accessories and others

• Intimate and sleepwear



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for organic menswear as one of the prime reasons driving the menswear market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of private-label brands and increasing spending on men’s accessories will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters. Our report on the menswear market covers the following areas:

• Menswear market sizing

• Menswear market forecast

• Menswear market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading menswear market vendors that include Adidas AG, AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc, Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd, Guess Inc, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hermes International SA, Hugo Boss AG, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc, Levi Strauss, and Co, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nike Inc, OTB Spa, Patagonia Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp. Also, the menswear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318376/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________