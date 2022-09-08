The Global Service Integration and Management Market is expected to grow by $ 1.39 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Service Integration and Management Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318406/?utm_source=GNW

81% during the forecast period. Our report on the service integration and management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing implementation of Software as a Service (SaaS), rising demand for multi-vendor outsourcing across end-users, and rising adoption of cloud-based managed security services (MSS).

The service integration and management market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The service integration and management market is segmented as below:

By Application

• IT and telecom

• BFSI

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for low-cost IT infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the service integration and management market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of software-defined data centers and increasing strategic partnerships and collaborations between market participants will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the service integration and management market covers the following areas:

• Service integration and management market sizing

• Service integration and management market forecast

• Service integration and management market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading service integration and management market vendors that include Atos SE, BAE Systems Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Data Ductus, DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd, International Business Machines Corp., Mindtree Ltd., NTT DATA, Inc., Oracle Corp., Quint Holding B.V., ServiceNow Inc., Sofigate Group Oy, Sopra Steria Group SA, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, TietoEVRY Corp., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the service integration and management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

