Building Automation System Market Growing to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 9.7% By 2029, Key Drivers, Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Opportunity Outlook

CHICAGO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Data Bridge Market research has a newly released expansive study titled “ Global Building Automation System Market ” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and success in the market. Global Building Automation System market research report endows with the most suitable and specific information to the decision-makers in the Building Automation System industry which saves their time and gives excellent output. With the systematic study performed by the experts, of all these parameters are used to offer the best solution. The report analyses the potential of the market concerning the current scenario and the prospects by considering several industry aspects. This Building Automation System report explains several market factors such as market estimates and forecasts, entry strategies, opportunity analysis, market positioning, competitive landscape, product positioning, market assessment, and viability studies.

The global building automation system market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 9.7% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and expected to reach USD 160,873,323.76 thousand by 2029. The rising adoption of automated security systems in commercial buildings is expected to drive the market.

Download Exclusive Sample of Building Automation System Market Report in PDF Version @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-building-automation-system-market

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Market Synopsis:-

The building automation system is the system and application/software used to maintain automation in the building and provide security to the authorized users. It is mostly implemented in large projects with extensive mechanical, HVAC, and electrical systems. It helps to reduce the power consumption in the building. It has disaster management tools and services and helps prevent accidents such as fire accidents. It is distributed control system used to manage electronic devices designed to monitor and control the systems in a building.

The growing popularity of IoT-based building automation systems is projected to drive the global building automation system market. The major restraint that may negatively impact the global building automation system market is the high maintenance cost of building automation systems.

Some of the major players operating in the Building Automation System market are

Vipond Inc.,

EnOcean GmbH,

Infineon Technologies AG,

Intel Corporation,

Microchip Technology Inc.,

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Creston Electronics,

Tech Automation Inc.,

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.,

Legrand,

Siemens,

General Electric,

BuildingIQ,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Johnson Controls,

Securitas AB,

Convergint Technologies LLC,

Beckhoff Automation,

Ingersoll Rand,

Chubb Fire & Security,

Snap One, LLC,

Schneider Electric,

Hitachi, Ltd.,

Hubbell,

G4S Limited,

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc,

PALADIN SECURITY,

ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC.,

ADT,

Emerson Electric Co.,

PHOENIX CONTACT,

ABB,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

BuildingLogiX,

Delta Controls,

Viking Controls

Access In-depth 350 Pages Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-building-automation-system-market

Shifting consumers' preference towards HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) control systems is expected to provide an opportunity in the global building automation system market. However, the false notion about high installation costs of building automation systems is projected to challenge the global building automation system market growth.

This global building automation system market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario, contact us for an Analyst Brief ; our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Recent Development

In January 2022, Johnson Controls acquired FogHorn, the leading developer of Edge AI software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. This will help the company to expand its business and accelerate its innovation and vision for smart autonomous buildings

In January 2022, Honeywell International Inc. participated in Intersec 2022 in Dubai with an array of Building Technologies, including Fire & Safety, Healthy Buildings, and Cybersecurity. This has helped the company to attract important global experts and influencers

Key Drivers:-

Upsurge in Focus for Designing Energy-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Buildings

Energy conservation through energy efficiency in the building has acquired prime importance worldwide. The main aspects of energy efficiency in a building include energy passive building design before actual construction and low energy building materials during construction. The main focus of green building construction is the integration of renewable energy technologies and the use of efficient equipment with low operational energy requirements.

Energy consumption in buildings and infrastructure increases exponentially, suggesting the need to develop alternatives to save energy and sustainably operate buildings. Energy efficiency can be achieved with insulation, improved building techniques, and modified construction methods for buildings, raising the demand for sustainable automation systems.

Furthermore, the growing awareness of the consumers regarding the energy-efficient building design during any new construction is effective in making a home more efficient. It is also less expensive for a homeowner in the long run. As a result, it increases the demand for building automation systems and thus contributing to the growth of the Asia-Pacific building automation system market.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Building Automation System Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Key Market Segments:

On the basis of system type, the global building automation system market is segmented into facility management systems (FMS), fire protection systems, security and access control systems, energy management systems, building management software (BMS), and others. In 2022, the facility management systems (FMS) segment is expected to dominate the global building automation system market as it supports the efficient functionality of buildings, increasing its demand globally.

On the basis of technology, the global building automation system market is segmented into wireless technologies and wired technologies. In 2022, the wireless technologies segment is expected to dominate the global building automation system market as it is easy to expand and set up, increasing its demand globally.

On the basis of application, the global building automation system market is segmented into commercial, industrial, and residential. In 2022, the residential segment is expected to dominate the global building automation system market as it helps reduce the risk of thieves in residency areas, increasing its demand globally.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-building-automation-system-market

Building Automation System Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the building automation system market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Europe is expected to dominate the global building automation system market, as in Germany, the demand for energy-efficient building systems has increased. The U.S. is expected to dominate the North American market due to the increasing usage of building automation systems in the region's residential sector. China is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific market due to the shifting consumer preference for HVAC control systems which increases the demand for building automation systems in the region.

Building Automation System Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Building Automation System market trends , forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Personal Care Ingredients

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For More Insights Grab TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-building-automation-system-market

Browse Related Reports:

Building Automation Market , By Product (HVAC Controls, Facility Management Systems, Security and Access Controls, Fire Protection Systems, Building Energy Management Software, BAS Services, Others), Vertical (Residential, Enterprise, Industrial, Hospitality, Retail, Others), Communication Technology (Wired Technology and Wireless Technology), Offering (Integration, Services), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-building-automation-market

Intelligent Building Automation Technologies (IBAT) Market , By Offering (Facility Management Systems, Security and Access Controls, Fire Protection Systems, Building Energy Management Software Building Automation System Services and Others), Communication Technology (Wired Technology ,Wireless Technology), Application (Residential, Commercial, Office Buildings, Retail and Public Assembly Buildings ,Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities, Airports and Railway Stations, Industrial) – Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-intelligent-building-automation-technologies-market

North America Building Automation System Market , By System Type (Facility Management Systems (FMS), Fire Protection Systems, Security And Access Control Systems, Energy Management Systems, Building Management Software (BMS), and Others), Technology (Wireless Technologies, and Wired Technologies), Application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-building-automation-system-market

Asia-Pacific Building Automation System Market , By System Type (Facility Management Systems (FMS), Fire Protection Systems, Security And Access Control Systems, Energy Management Systems, Building Management Software (BMS), and Others), Technology (Wireless Technologies, and Wired Technologies), Application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), Country (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-building-automation-system-market

Europe Building Automation System Market , By System Type (Facility Management Systems (FMS), Fire Protection Systems, Security And Access Control Systems, Energy Management Systems, Building Management Software (BMS), and Others), Technology (Wireless Technologies, and Wired Technologies), Application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), Country (Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-building-automation-system-market

Middle East and Africa Building Automation System Market , By System Type (Facility Management Systems (FMS), Fire Protection Systems, Security And Access Control Systems, Energy Management Systems, Building Management Software (BMS), and Others), Technology (Wireless Technologies, and Wired Technologies), Application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), Country (U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-building-automation-system-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-