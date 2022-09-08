The Global Traffic Lights Market is expected to grow by $ 646.69 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Traffic Lights Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594217/?utm_source=GNW

74% during the forecast period. Our report on the traffic lights market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of road transport infrastructure investment.

The traffic lights market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The traffic lights market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Incandescent

• LED



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the accelerated adoption of LED traffic lights as one of the prime reasons driving the traffic lights market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of smart traffic lights and the provision of portable traffic lights will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the traffic lights market covers the following areas:

• Traffic lights market sizing

• Traffic lights market forecast

• Traffic lights market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading traffic lights market vendors that include Alphatronics NV, ARCUS USA Inc., D G Controls Ltd., Econolite, Envoys Electronic Pvt. Ltd., Federal Signal Corp., GE Current a Daintree Company, Horizon Signal Technologies Inc., LITE ON Technology Corp, Mobotrex Inc., North America Traffic, Oriux, Pfannenberg Europe GmbH, Shenzhen Fama Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd., SRL Traffic Systems Ltd., SWARCO AG, Traffic Technologies Ltd., Trastar Inc., Ver Mac, and WERMA Signaltechnik GmbH. Also, the traffic lights market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

