Copper Foil Global Market Report 2022

Ltd., Nippon Denkai Ltd., UACJ Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., Circuit Foil SA, Shandong Jinbao Electronics Co. Ltd., Wieland Metals India Pvt. Ltd., and Nan Ya Plastics Corporation.



The global copper foil market is expected to grow from $9.07 billion in 2021 to $10.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The copper foil market is expected to grow to $15.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%.



The copper foil market consists of sales of copper foil and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide better conductivity, plasticity, corrosion, and ductility for metal sheets and are used for riveting and cutting tools in various industries.Copper foil refers to the base copper thickness that is applied to the outer and inner layers of metal sheets, which helps to increase their thickness.



These also act as electric conductors in electrical devices.



The main types of copper foil are rolled copper foil and electrodeposited copper foil.Rolled copper foil refers to the foil that is rolled with thick copper and is mostly used for flexible circuit boards.



The different types of grades include electrolytic tough pitch copper (ETP) and deoxidized high phosphorus copper (DHP). It is used in printed circuit boards, batteries, electromagnetic shielding, and other applications and is employed in electrical and electronics, automotive, industrial equipment, building and construction, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the copper foil market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the copper foil market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the copper foil market going forward.Electric vehicles refer to vehicles that work on electricity stored in their batteries.



Copper foil is used in the production of electric batteries, electric motors, and electric car wiring to provide an electric current to the vehicles.For instance, in 2021, according to the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), an India-based electric vehicle association, there is a growth of 132% in the sales of electric two-wheelers in India.



In addition, electric vehicle unit sales of two-wheelers reached 10.7 lakh units in 2020, which has increased to 2.33 lakh units in 2021. Therefore, the rise in demand for electric vehicles is driving the demand for the copper foil market.



Product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the copper foil market.Major companies operating in the copper foil sector are focused on introducing new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2021, Infinite Flex, a Germany-based company that develops and manufactures copper foils and copper powder, launched infinite powder Cu 01, a pure copper powder that is manufactured by using bound metal filament extrusion technology. This helps in the manufacture of highly conductive copper components with the unique standard SLM systems.



In January 2020, SKC Inc., a South Korea-based chemical and copper sheet manufacturing company, acquired KCF Technologies Co., for a deal amount of US $1 billion. This acquisition helps SKC Inc. to expand its mobility business and also helps to increase its copper foil production capacity. KCF Technologies Co. is a US-based company that manufactures copper foils for electric goods.



The countries covered in the copper foil market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

