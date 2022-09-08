Radiodermatitis Market to Rise at a CAGR of 3.3% during Forecast Period, observes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to insights on the radiodermatitis market, in 2018, the global radiodermatitis market was worth US$ 334.2 Mn. The global market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. The market value of the radiodermatitis is expected to reach valuation of US$ 506.3 Mn by 2027. The sales of radiodermatitis market is anticipated to be driven by an increasing cancer incidence throughout the world, innovative product offerings, industry-academia collaboration, but also growing access to health care.

By 2032, the WHO projects that there will be 22 million newly diagnosed cancer cases and that there will be 9.6 million cancer-related deaths. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) estimates that 18.1 million new instances of cancer are diagnosed worldwide each year. Additionally, it is anticipated that the incidence of several malignancies, including head and neck and breast cancer, would rise. This can be attributed to unhealthy lifestyle choices like smoking for neck and head cancers and obesity for breast cancer. Furthermore, radiation therapy is administered locally for these tumors. As a result, radiation-induced dermatitis is more likely to occur in individuals with certain malignancies.

The expansion of the radiodermatitis market is further attributed to greater emphasis on research to identify and achieve better-quality treatment options. Players have a great opportunity to put their novel product ideas on the road to commercial success since there aren't many standard care products available on the market.

Key Findings of Market Report

People who are overweight and/or diabetic are at an increased risk of cancer due to the significant rise in these conditions. This component is probably going to increase the occurrences of radiodermatitis and raise the requirement for radiation therapy.





In regions that have a large proportion of cancer patients receiving radiation therapy, product sales typically tend to be higher. Asia Pacific tops the globe in both the number of cancer incidences and also the number of patients receiving radiation treatment alone or in conjunction with chemotherapy. As such, the region is expected to account for a considerable market share for radiodermatitis in the years to come.





Global Radiodermatitis Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Integra Life Sciences

Molnlycke Health Care AB

BMG Pharma

3M Company

Smith & Nephew plc.

ConvaTec Inc

Global Radiodermatitis Market: Segmentation

Product

Topical

Oral Medication

Dressings





Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy Store

Online Store





