Paola Scrimsher Promoted To President

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prescott Companies (TPC), an Associa Company and leading provider of community management services throughout San Diego, Carlsbad, and Chula Vista, is pleased to announce the promotion of Paola Scrimsher, CCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM® to the position of President. In her new role, she will oversee day-to-day operations of The Prescott Companies. This includes providing multilayered support to boards of directors, branch leadership, and community management teams.

Scrimsher has more than 16 years’ experience in the community management sector. She joined TPC in 2006 as an assistant community manager, and has since served as a senior community manager, division manager-general manager, vice president, and senior vice president of operations. She has experience managing a broad range of homeowners associations throughout Southern California. This includes oversight of large-scale master associations, mid and high-rise buildings, as well as condominium communities with various unique and complex amenities.

“Paola’s success lies in her ability to provide our community managers and board members with the tools, education, and resources they need to consistently achieve short and long terms goals,” said Jessica Williams, CCAM®, PCAM®, Associa regional vice president, Southern California Region. “At the same time, her ability to proactively understand their needs and expectations is key to developing effective solutions that help them do so.”

