Sunder Srinivasan Joins Tech CU as Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) announced today that Sunder Srinivasan joined the company as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Executive Vice President. In his role, he will be responsible for driving Tech CU’s information technology (IT) strategy and implementation. An expert in managing technology transformation strategies, vendor relationships, data management, banking regulatory requirements, and governance, Srinivasan’s hire will ensure that Tech CU can continue to adapt to the rapidly evolving technology world quickly, efficiently, and securely.

“Sunder’s financial services expertise and experience, coupled with his ability to drive strategic IT innovation and manage and develop talent, make him the ideal person to lead our long-term IT efforts and a great addition to our executive committee as we collaborate on corporate strategy,” said Todd Harris, the President, and CEO of Tech CU. “We’re excited to have him join our team.”

Srinivasan has more than 30 years of experience in banking/financial services leading Information Technology and has a strong track record for building strong collaborative relationships with business leaders to ensure his team finds the right technology solutions for a company’s needs. Prior to joining Tech CU, Srinivasan held leadership positions at Revolut, Silicon Valley Bank, Alta Devices, Charles Schwab, and Wells Fargo.

“I am excited to join the Tech CU family and continue its strong history of digital innovation,” said Srinivasan. “Technology plays a critical role in enhancing a member’s banking experience, and I look forward to ensuring that Tech CU’s members continue to have safe, secure, high-quality interactions with its technology.”

About Tech CU

Tech CU is a $4.5 billion credit union founded in the heart of Silicon Valley. As a federally insured not-for-profit organization, Tech CU has invested its resources to deliver superior rates, lower fees, and outstanding service and member benefits for more than 60 years while also supporting quality of life in local communities. It serves more than 160,000 members throughout the United States and provides financial products for all stages of its members’ lives, including personal banking, wealth management, private banking, commercial lending, and business banking. In 2021, Tech CU was named one of America’s best-in-state credit unions by Forbes. Since 2017, S&P Global Market Intelligence has named Tech CU as one of the top five best-performing credit unions with assets of $100 million or more in California (with three of those years in the number one spot) and one of the top 30 nationally. To learn more, please visit www.techcu.com .

