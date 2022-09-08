Extensiv Enlists Pitney Bowes to Help Make Small Parcel Shipping Easier for 3PLs

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. & STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extensiv, a technology leader focused on delivering omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management, and Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company, today announced a joint service to benefit third-party logistics (3PL) providers in the ecommerce space. Extensiv customers leveraging the Extensiv Parcel API will now benefit from additional ecommerce logistics services provided by Pitney Bowes. The joint offering, available in time for peak 2022, provides faster response times for high-volume label production, guaranteed delivery on qualified expedited shipments, multiple payment options, and easy returns.

"Pitney Bowes is proud to partner with Extensiv to help make ecommerce logistics easier for 3PLs," said Patrick Allard, Chief Revenue Officer of Pitney Bowes. "Leveraging the physical and digital capabilities of both companies, Extensiv customers will benefit from more efficient label production, delivery guarantees, flexible payment options and cost savings."

"Adding Pitney Bowes to the Extensiv ecosystem demonstrates our continued goal to provide 3PLs with more connected software, reduced shipping costs, and the most competitive offerings to keep their customers happy," said Dan Salazar, Chief Revenue Officer of Extensiv. "Our industry-leading technology combined with Pitney Bowes' trusted transportation will streamline the delivery experience for high-volume 3PL warehouses and their customers, saving everyone time and money."

The joint offering with Pitney Bowes follows the general release of the Extensiv Parcel API, a connected shipping solution for Extensiv 3PL Warehouse Manager that provides greater choices and efficiency across shipping providers. The partnership will make Pitney Bowes shipping capabilities available to Extensiv's network of over 1,500 connected 3PLs and Extensiv's warehouse management software available to Pitney Bowes clients.

Extensiv 3PL Warehouse Manager is a SaaS-based paperless warehouse solution for 3PLs that offers ecommerce and omnichannel fulfillment functionality designed to support high-volume shipping. It creates a seamless ecommerce and omnichannel fulfillment experience for 3PLs looking to reduce manual and paper processes, increase order accuracy, improve operational efficiency, and reduce shipping costs. The Extensiv Parcel API is included as a part of 3PL Warehouse Manager's Small Parcel Suite.

Features available through the joint offering from Extensiv and Pitney Bowes include:

High-volume processing: Efficiently print batches of 1,000 or more Pitney Bowes shipping labels.

To learn more about how Extensiv 3PL Warehouse Manager and Pitney Bowes can help 3PL warehouses improve their small parcel shipping, go to www.extensiv.com/extensiv-3PL-warehouse-manager or go to the partnership page.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results, visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

About Extensiv

Extensiv is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. We partner with warehouse professionals and entrepreneurial brands to transform their fulfillment operations in the radically changing world of commerce and consumer expectations. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse management (WMS), order management (OMS), and inventory management (IMS) software, we enable modern merchants and brands to fulfill demand anywhere with superior flexibility and scale without painful platform migrations as they grow. More than 25,000 logistics professionals and thousands of brands trust Extensiv every day to drive commerce at the pace that modern consumers expect.

