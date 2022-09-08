Consequence Media Launches Encore

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consequence Media has launched Encore, a new generation supply side suite for its portfolio of publishers. Key components include increased viewability, increased yield, media management, and improved performance across the programmatic and direct channels. The platform also provides publishers with the ability to exclusively roll out video content and/or leverage available content from premium publishers within the platform for monetization.

The Encore Supply Side Suite has shown an increase in viewability of up to 52% in display and 32% in video for most publishers in the Consequence Media Group. This is made possible by reducing page load and a persistent focus on serving viewable ad impressions. This has increased the overall average click-through rates by 125% across the flagship publisher Consequence. The higher viewability has yielded a 30% increase in eCPM and further increased viewable impressions by ingesting viewable ads based on user behavior and engagement.

"To create more value to the advertiser and a better experience for the readers, it was important for us to focus on viewability and contextual targeting rather than impressions," said Arpan Paul, CTO of Consequence Media. "The added benefit of cutting content delivery costs down has resulted in a lift of publisher's net revenues."

Publishers can now manage their video inventory and ad stack without upfront costs via the Encore media management portal. Notable features include video and playlist insertion based on contextual targeting and shareable embeds for social media promotions. Additionally, turnkey demand plus an OLV player for video inventory and the ability to curate from premium publishers generate incremental revenue that is readily available.

"Based on the resounding success rate for our flagship publisher, Consequence, we are now excited to release Encore across all our publishers within our network. The Encore suite gives publishers the most accurate and complete way to manage their display, video inventory and ad stack by cutting content delivery costs, resulting in enhanced capabilities and significant increase of their net revenue," shares Sajan Shiva, CEO of Consequence Media.

About Consequence Media

Consequence Media (https://consequencemedia.com/) is both a fast-growing collective of independent, millennial-focused publishers in the lifestyle & entertainment space, and home to several data-driven, performance marketing, and proprietary advertising solutions.

Across events, podcasting, editorial, and video, Consequence's publisher brands reach over 15MM monthly uniques and 100MM monthly impressions.

For publishers, we provide a framework for success, along with a proven infrastructure of operations and sales to help with growth and monetization.

For advertisers, we offer access to the web's most acclaimed publishers and a young passionate audience that is eager to engage with content. Consequence Media draws from a decade of experience working successfully with hundreds of brands on activations that actually move the needle.

For inquiries, please reach out to info@consequencemedia.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment