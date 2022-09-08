Werner Enterprises Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, looks forward to celebrating its professional drivers in September in honor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.



“The appreciation and respect we have for our professional drivers at Werner runs deep. As the heart of our company, we are excited to not only express our gratitude for their hard work during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, but to recognize the important role professional drivers play in our nation’s economy,” said Werner’s Chairman, President and CEO Derek Leathers.

Every day, professional drivers move 72 percent of all goods in the United States. National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a great way to pay respect and thank professional drivers for undertaking one of our economy’s most demanding and important jobs.

While National Driver Appreciation Week does not officially begin until Sunday, September 11, Werner will kick off celebrations today at its terminals in Joliet, Illinois, and Springfield, Ohio, and tomorrow in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Celebrations will be held at other select terminals and dedicated sites across Werner’s vast network next week. On Friday, September 16, a live remote broadcast of Road Dog Trucking News will air from 1-3 p.m. CDT on SiriusXM channel 146. Werner has over 10,000 drivers traveling three million miles and more each business day, and values its drivers by providing competitive pay, benefits, and an environment focused on safety and driver comfort.

Please join us in celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week by thanking professional drivers for helping keep America moving every day.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2021 revenues of $2.7 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.