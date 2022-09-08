Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 8,198.92 Million, At a CAGR of 21.3% During the Forecast Period 2022-2029

HOUSTON, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research Published Latest Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Study by in-depth analysis of the current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. This Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market report serves business purposes and endows you with the best market research and analysis performed with advanced tools and techniques. This market research report classifies the market by companies, geographical region, type, component, application and end-use industry. Under the competitive analysis section, major key players existing in the market are mentioned along with various details such as company profiles, their market share analysis, and the different strategies which make them thrive in the market. This Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market research report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the lithium-ion battery recycling market is expected to reach the value of USD 8,198.92 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. The lithium-ion battery recycling market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Available Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market

Market Synopsis:-

Lithium ion battery comprises of lithium ions which moves from negative electrode to the positive electrode through the electrolyte during charging and moves backwards at the time of charging. These batteries are rechargeable and commonly used in consumer electronics and automobiles. It consists of four components cathode, anode, separator and electrolyte. Anode helps in storing and releasing of lithium ions from cathode, enabling the pass of current through an external circuit.

Cathode acts as a source of lithium ions which determines the capacity and average voltage of the battery. Electrolytic is basically the medium which helps in the movement of the ions. Separator basically helps in preventing the contact between the cathode and anode. Aluminium foils are used as a current collector for cathodes and copper foils are used as a current collector for anodes. The combination of all four components makes up a cell which is used to power various applications. With cluster of cells module is formed and with cluster of modules a pack is formed. Lithium ion batteries offer high energy density, voltage capacity and lower self-discharge rate than other rechargeable batteries. This makes them highly suitable for wide range of applications

Key Market Players:

Glencore,

Retriev Technologies,

Umicore,

Saubermacher Dienstleistungs AG,

American Manganese Inc.,

Li-Cycle Corp,

Akkuser Oy,

TES,

Fortum,

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited,

GEM Co., Ltd.,

Ganfeng Lithium Co.,Ltd.,

Attero,

ACCUREC-Recycling GmbH,

Duesenfeld GmbH,

Tata Chemicals Ltd.,

OnTo Technology LLC,

Lithion Recycling,

ECOBAT,

Cawleys,

Veolia Environnement SA,

Batrec Industrie,

Nickelhütte Aue GmbH,

Neometals Ltd

Redwood Materials, Inc. &

Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd.

We can add or profile new company as per client need in the report. Final confirmation to be provided by research team depending upon the difficulty of survey.

Get Detailed 350 Pages Report to Understand More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market

Recent Development

In June 2021, Retriev Technologies had signed a partnership to Marubeni Corporation for developing an innovative business model for end-of-life Lithium-ion batteries.

In February 2022, Glencore had entered with strategic partnership with Britishvolt develop a world-leading ecosystem for battery recycling in the UK.

Core Objective of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market:

Every firm in the lithium-ion battery recycling market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

Size of the lithium-ion battery recycling market and growth rate factors .

. Important changes in the future lithium-ion battery recycling Market.

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of lithium-ion battery recycling Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.

Global lithium-ion battery recycling top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

Drivers

Rising demand for smart phones & consumer electronics

The demands and requirements of consumer electronics have continued to increase at an exponential rate. Lithium-ion batteries are common in consumer electronics. They are one of the most popular types of rechargeable battery for portable electronics, with proper energy-to-weight ratios, high open circuit voltage and low self-discharge rate. The advancement in technologies has compacted the size of electronic devices making it more slim and lightweight which is increasing the requirement of lithium ion battery. The lithium ion battery last longer, charge faster and have a higher power density for more battery life in a lighter package.

Penetration of low carbon generation transportation fleet

Road transport emissions account for almost 75% of all transport GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions and 11% of global GHG emissions. Electrification is the key decarburization lever for road transport. In contrast, Electric vehicle currently emits 30-60% fewer emissions than combustion engines depending on the power mix. Without action, global road transport emissions would continue to grow as a result of increased transport needs supplied by fossil fuels. However, electrification helps to reduce CO2 emissions and improve air quality by avoiding mixing of toxic gases. To mitigate climate change and create a fossil fuel-free economy, the global community has agreed that GHG emissions must be reduced rapidly and significantly. Li-ion batteries are thus considered as the promising clean technology to replace the conventional fossil-fuel powered device. Compared to the other high-quality rechargeable battery technologies, Li-ion batteries have highest energy densities of any battery technology today (100-265 Wh/kg or 250-670 Wh/L). Li-ion batteries are also used to power electrical systems for some aerospace applications, being environmental friendly & lightweight is the major factor among others.

Opportunities

Growing number of R&D initiatives and government facilities for recycling

Lithium ion batteries have wide range of application and with more efforts put in through research and development, more advance characteristics are being developed. Companies are building new manufacturing facilities for fulfilling the surging demands of lithium ion batteries in application for electrical vehicles, medical devices and data communication. The new facilities and growing research and development is creating new opportunity for growth of global lithium ion battery market.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market

Critical Insights Related to the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Scope

The lithium-ion battery recycling market is segmented on the basis of component, chemistry, and recycling process. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Component

Active Material

Non-Active Material

Chemistry

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA)

Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Recycling process

Hydrometallurgical Process

Pyrometallurgy Process

Physical/ Mechanical Process

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The lithium-ion battery recycling market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, recycling process and chemistry as referenced above.

The countries covered in the lithium-ion battery recycling market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the lithium-ion battery recycling market and is likely to be the fastest-growing global lithium-ion battery recycling market. The major reason behind this is increasing adoption of battery recycling and clean energy initiatives from governments, especially in this region. China dominates in the Asia-Pacific region owing to massive demand for battery operated vehicles and consumer electronics. Germany dominates in the Europe region due to increasing research & development efforts in lithium-ion battery recycling processes to promote a sustainable energy model. U.S. dominates in North America region due to increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, mobile devices and smart wearables.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

To check the complete Table of Contents, click here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market

Customization Options

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level and can be customized according to needs.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).

Browse Trending Reports By DBMR

Asia-Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market , By Component (Active Material, Non-Active Material), Chemistry (Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA), Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO)), Recycling Process (Hydrometallurgical Process, Pyrometallurgy Process, Physical/ Mechanical Process) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market

Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market , By Component (Active Material, Non-Active Material), Chemistry (Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA), Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO)), Recycling Process (Hydrometallurgical Process, Pyrometallurgy Process, Physical/ Mechanical Process) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market

North America Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market , By Component (Active Material, Non-Active Material), Chemistry (Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA), Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO)), Recycling Process (Hydrometallurgical Process, Pyrometallurgy Process, Physical/ Mechanical Process) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market

Middle East and Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market , By Component (Active Material, Non-Active Material), Chemistry (Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA), Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO)), Recycling Process (Hydrometallurgical Process, Pyrometallurgy Process, Physical/ Mechanical Process) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market

Europe Electric Vehicle Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market , By Process (Pyrometallurgical, Hydrometallurgical, Others), Application (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), Country (Switzerland, Italy, Germany, France, U.K, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Luxemburg, Rest of Europe), Industry Trends and Forecast To 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-electric-vehicle-lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market

Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market , By Process (Pyrometallurgical, Hydrometallurgical, Others), Application (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), Country (China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Rest Of Asia-Pacific), Industry Trends and Forecast To 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-electric-vehicle-lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market

North America Electric Vehicle Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market , By Process (Pyrometallurgical, Hydrometallurgical, Others), Application (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Industry Trends and Forecast To 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-electric-vehicle-lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-