Application Server Market to Hit Valuation of $40.96 Billion by 2028 | Increasing Number of Cyberattacks is growing Concerns among End-Users

Westford, USA, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world continues to become more digital, businesses are increasingly looking for application servers that can facilitate large-scale web and mobile deployments. The growth of the global application server market is only expected to increase in the coming years, as market players figure out new ways to stay competitive.

There is a growing demand for application servers and companies are rushing to invest in these technologies in order to meet the needs of their customers. Application servers are now essential for any business that depends on web applications, as well as traditional desktop applications. This demand in the global application server market is due to the popularity of cloud-based services and the need for businesses to reduce IT costs. Many businesses are seeking solutions that allow them to use existing hardware and software infrastructure while offloading some of the processing burden to a third-party. This can be especially beneficial for companies that have limited resources or cannot afford to hire additional IT staff.

To meet this growing demand, vendors in the application server market are investing in new product lines and innovation. For example, IBM is introduced its Bluemix platform in 2018, which makes it easier for developers to build cloud-based applications using IBM’s Hypervisor technology. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has also made considerable investments in its Applied Data Science Platform, which provides databases and analytics capabilities for application development.

Why Businesses are Rapidly Turning to Application Services?

There are a number of reasons why businesses are turning to application server market. For one, these systems can help speed up web and mobile deployments by handling the heavy lifting required to run complex applications. Additionally, application servers offer reliability and security benefits that can be priceless for organizations that depend on their websites and apps for business success.

Today, web-based applications are increasingly being used to replace desktop applications. In addition, businesses are finding that application servers are a more efficient way to manage their software infrastructure than traditional hosting providers. This is because application servers offer higher performance and reliability than traditional hosting providers.

SkyQuest in the global application server market found that most of the business are using the product to configure and run multiple applications simultaneously without slowing down. This means that businesses can use application servers to run their business applications, as well as their own personal websites and applications.

Also, there's the increasing demand from cloud services providers for application servers. Cloud services providers want to use application servers so that they can provide customers with a scalable infrastructure. By using an application server, a cloud service provider can reduce the amount of time and effort it takes to set up a new service.

SkyQuest’s report on application server market offers insights on market dynamics, opportunities, trends, challenges, threats, pricing analysis, average spend per user, major spender by companies, consumer behavior, market impact, competitive landscape, and market share analysis.

High Risk of Ransomware in Application Server Infrastructure is Posing Challenge

From the last few years, the global application server market witnessed around 129 major attacks on application server infrastructure. The increasing risk of cyber-attacks on application servers is something that businesses need to be aware of and they are a key part of many organizations, and when they are attacked, it can open up a lot of opportunities for criminals. Cyber risks to application servers have increased in recent years, as attackers have become increasingly skilled at targeting these systems. At the same time, companies are increasingly reliant on these systems to provide critical services, making them targets for hackers. In 2021, on average, ransomware attack would cost application server hack around $17,000.

SkyQuest has recently conducted a survey on application server market to understand the frequency and insights about cyber-attack 150 large and 150 small enterprises. Wherein, it was obsefved that 13% of surveyed organizations have suffered at least one cyber-attack in the past two years. The small enterprises were at least 200% more susceptible cyberattacks. More than 26% of these organizations have suffered two or more attacks during that time period. Additionally, 44% of these same organizations reported that their cyber security capabilities were inadequate to respond to the attacks they experienced. As per our finding, 88% of all detected data breaches began with stolen or illegally accessed user credentials.

Top cyberattacks in application server market

In September 2022, TikTok fell prey to cyberattack, which exposed private data of over 2 billion users

In July 2022, Cleartrip emerged as the victim of customer data breach and took legal action in September 2022

In July 2022, Policy Bazar faced network safety occurrence

SkyQuest has published a report on global application server market. The report provides a detailed analysis of cyberattacks on the application server consumers and their overall performance. The report also offers valuable insights about top players and their key advancements in order to avoid such attacks.

Top Players in Global Application Server Market

Microsoft Corporation (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

TIBCO Software Inc. (US)

The Apache Software Foundation (US)

Fujitsu Group (Japan)

VMware, Inc. (US)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

SAP SE (Germany)

Wipro (India)

Adobe Systems Inc. (US)

iWay Software (US)

Pega Systems (US)

CA Technologies (US)

Nastel Technologies (US)

Lexmark (US)

F5 Networks, Inc. (US)

Dell Technologies, Inc. (US)

HostBridge (US)

