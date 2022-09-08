TRANSWESTERN NAMES PERRY DEGULIS EXECUTIVE MANAGING DIRECTOR OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transwestern Real Estate Services announces the hiring of Perry Degulis as Executive Managing Director of Southern California. Drawing upon 18 years of commercial real estate experience, she will oversee all operations in the region as the firm strategically builds upon platform strengths to meet the evolving needs of its clients. This includes expanding the firm’s service lines, recruiting and retaining high-level talent, delivering innovative client solutions, and pursuing new business across key markets, including Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

“Perry’s unique skill set, wide range of experience, and dynamic leadership capabilities perfectly position her to direct the expansion of our integrated platform in the critical Southern California region,” said Chip Clarke, Transwestern’s West Region President. “Throughout her impressive commercial real estate career, she has proven herself to be a strategic thinker who can create, implement and sharpen operations to most effectively and efficiently support corporate goals. She’s also a consummate team member who strives to create a collaborative environment that brings out the strengths of each of her coworkers.”

Degulis comes to Transwestern from CBRE, where she held multiple leadership positions and led a wide range of initiatives during an impressive 16-year tenure, most recently serving as Managing Director of the Greater Los Angeles region. In this role, she developed and executed regional growth strategies, set the region’s annual goals, and oversaw the firm’s Broker Operating Platform, which helped producers identify business development opportunities. Previously, Degulis was Client Care Director for the Pacific Southwest, responsible for the division’s account management and client experience programs. She was also a member of CBRE’s global HR leadership team, was involved in mergers and acquisitions, and partnered to create a global property management platform.

Transwestern has been serving local, national and global clients from the Southern California region since 1994. In the past year, the region completed 132 transactions, valued at more than $115 million, and the team currently manages more than 18 million square feet of space. Full-service offerings include agency leasing, tenant advisory, asset services, capital markets and research services for owners and tenants across office, life sciences, healthcare, industrial and multifamily properties. Transwestern Development Company and Transwestern Investment Group are also active in the region.

“I have been impressed with Transwestern and its leadership for many years, particularly by the team’s commitment to service excellence and integrity,” said Degulis. “What attracted me to this role was a strong sense of camaraderie and teamwork across the organization, as well as leadership’s ability to demonstrably articulate not only the firm’s strategic goals and plans for the region, but also its aspirations for developing each of its team members.”

Degulis earned a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University and an MBA from USC’s Marshall School of Business. She is a member of the Urban Land Institute and recently joined its Women’s Leadership Initiative.

Dave Rock, Executive Vice President, who oversaw Transwestern’s Southern California region for seven years during his 24-year tenure with the firm, will continue to lead the region’s Asset Services team as well as several strategic national accounts.

“We greatly appreciate Dave’s tenacious work and significant contributions in leading our Southern California operations,” Clarke said. "His leadership has been particularly valuable in establishing and maintaining our industry-leading property management platform.”



About Transwestern Real Estate Services

Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) adds value for investors, owners and occupiers of all commercial property types through a comprehensive perspective and by providing solutions grounded in sound market intelligence. Part of the Transwestern companies, the firm applies a consultative approach to Agency Leasing, Asset Services, Tenant Advisory + Workplace Solutions, Capital Markets, and Research & Investment Analytics.

The privately held Transwestern companies have been delivering a higher level of personalized service and innovative real estate solutions since 1978. Through an integrated, customized approach that begins with good ideas, the firm drives value for clients across commercial real estate services, development, investment management, and opportunistic endeavors for high-net-worth investors. Operating from 33 U.S. offices, Transwestern extends its platform capabilities globally through strategic alliance partners whose unique geographic, cultural, and business expertise fuels creative solutions. Learn more at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

# # #

Attachment