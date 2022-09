English French Dutch

Pursuant to the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant participations and the introduction of a 3% statutory declaration threshold in the articles of association of Befimmo SA, Befimmo announces that it has received, on 8 September 2022, a transparency declaration from Glazer Capital. This declaration was done following the downward crossing of the declaration thresholds of 3% on 27 July 2022.

