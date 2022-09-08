DONR presents a new crypto token and its launch on a new platform

Redlands, CA, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DONR Company LLC (DONR), a crypto startup that is powered by blockchain and built for the people, has just completed its first month on Coinsbit—an exchange at the forefront of cryptocurrency adoption within the developing world. DONR is a utility cryptocurrency that finalized the deal to list on one of the world's most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges after an extensive review process, and the result has been outstanding. They gained nearly 8,000 viewers on the Indian short videos app Josh within the first four days of listing on the exchange. They have received over half a million views on ads that DONR’s Chief Operations Officer placed under his Instagram account COO_CCLC, with over 30% of views coming from India.

DONR provides the platform (GoDONR) through which fundraisers and donors can send and receive crypto payments. Charity organizations can stake donations into the top cryptocurrencies of their choice in escrow to participate in the active growth of their favored cryptocurrencies. Donations will grow in value as their coins or tokens rise in value. GoDONR is the first platform to facilitate the monetary growth of donations.

Through a peer-to-peer ecosystem, they hope to introduce new economic models for charities across the world by providing cryptocurrency holders with the opportunity to donate their holdings back into worthy causes—like feeding refugees around the world, providing aid for victims of natural disasters, protecting marine life from ocean pollution, and much more.

GoDONR will help promote emerging cryptocurrencies and ICOs that are already underway by channeling donations from the community to them. With this platform, startup cryptocurrencies can further introduce their story in the crypto community. It also provides additional security and transparency for both donors and charities.

They decided to list DONR on the Coinsbit exchange because it offers great features for international companies. The verification process is simple, and the signup process does not require an ID or proof of address. They selected Josh for advertisement because it gives interested buyers a social media integration where they can tweet about DONR in real time, thus attracting more people, amplifying interest, and leading to more sales.

DONR is now listed on Live Coin Watch—a major crypto price listing platform. Signup is free, and it currently accepts investments from any part of the world (however, please follow local laws and regulations when investing in cryptocurrencies). All transactions are anonymous and encrypted with state-of-the-art encryption technology. These encrypted transactions make it impossible for anyone but the buyer to see or spend their money. (It will also be easier for investors in India to purchase DONR because of their partnership with Live Coin Watch.)

This is a crucial factor in the DONR Token purchase process. If a buyer pays more than the set price, then the transaction will not be completed. Aware of current conditions of the market, DONR projects the price to reach $1.00 USD per Token within two years.

DONR’s mission is to contribute to a global movement towards the adoption of cryptocurrency by creating a decentralized philanthropic ecosystem where campaign managers and charitable donors alike will be assured fair treatment of their respective endeavors and affairs. This will allow individuals to control and securely access their money without burdens of centralized banks, identify theft, or fraud, among other possible adverse effects. All these are made possible through an easy-to-use interface with all the benefits of blockchain technology.

DONR has partnered with cryptocurrency exchanges to provide the best rates for transactions in DONR tokens. These partnerships have increased DONR’s visibility for new listing opportunities, thereby driving more contributions from individuals looking to invest in this token. The demand for DONR tokens continues to expand onto new exchanges.

To learn more about the DONR Token and utility, visit godonr.com.

Media Details:

Name: DONR Company LLC

Email: Rantilla@godonr.com

City: Redlands, CA

Country: United States

Website: https://godonr.com

