CBI: “AlphaVerse” metaverse to open on September 20, 2022

“AlphaVerse” metaverse to open on September 20, 2022

Opening of the central part (the “Hub”) of AlphaVerse, the CBI metaverse.

First access for first players from the community of tens of thousands of members.

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris : FR0014007LW0, ALCBI) announces the opening of the AlphaVerse Hub on September 20, 2022 for the first community users.

Frédéric Chesnais, Chairman and CEO of CBI, declared: “We are proud to be able to open this first test version of the AlphaVerse Hub to our first players, in line with our announced strategy and the commitments we have made to our community and our shareholders. This launch is the result of the work of our technical and marketing teams. It marks the launch of a new phase of open collaboration and exchange with users, intending to open up all the AlphaVerse universes and become one of the most widely used metaverses in the world.”

CBI: Strategy for the development of a connected and open metaverse

The core of CBI's activity is now focused on the development of AlphaVerse, a digital world (metaverse), developed on the blockchain. CBI's metaverse intends to offer richer and more varied experiences than traditional video games. AlphaVerse aims to become THE gateway to the worlds of metaverses, hence its name in reference to "Alpha" ("One" in Greek).

A true platform for exchange and sharing, AlphaVerse is designed around a central place, the "Hub", which connects many universes in the field of games and entertainment. Some universes are developed by CBI for its own account, others are developed by CBI in association with partners, and others by third parties to be linked to AlphaVerse through the Hub. CBI has now focused its content on gaming and entertainment, including music and digital arts, interests that have broad community appeal, and has also developed a unique model for funding charitable initiatives.

The universes offer experiences of play and interaction, sharing and creation of content and exchange. Visitors and players will be able to create, share and trade content inside AlphaVerse through NFTs and crypto-currencies, but also outside on various blockchain platforms.

CBI's projects include, in addition to the metaverse, the development and commercialization of non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") and crypto-currencies, notably Crystal, AlphaVerse's crypto-currency, of which 600 million units have been created with the first private sales already completed, and more generally the investment in projects related to blockchain technologies.

Objectives of the AlphaVerse opening on September 20, 2022

With this first phase, accessible only by invitation, AlphaVerse intends to present to its community, its partners, and the press a brightly colored universe whose graphics and artistic direction are intended to be eminently more advanced than those of the currently accessible metaverses.

This first phase will also be the occasion to unveil to the general public the features and innovations brought by AlphaVerse. Rather than forcing the user to live a predefined experience, AlphaVerse chooses to propose tools and functionalities to users so that they can design their own experience. The two major tools will be community houses and billboards. Community houses are digital real estate represented as NFTs that allow a user to recreate a community within the metaverse. Community houses include multiple floors and apartments the owner will be able to sell to members of his community. Furthermore, the community houses also include billboards that will be controlled by the user-owner and on which images, videos, or websites can be presented.

Main features of AlphaVerse

A universe of universes : AlphaVerse is designed to provide a unique and immersive experience for users. It combines many different universes, some developed by AlphaVerse and others by third parties. Players can easily switch from one universe to another using the same username and wallet (see the initial list of universes below).

: AlphaVerse is designed to provide a unique and immersive experience for users. It combines many different universes, some developed by AlphaVerse and others by third parties. Players can easily switch from one universe to another using the same username and wallet (see the initial list of universes below). A content sharing system : Through the system of billboards inside and outside buildings, users can post static or video content to showcase their project, their brand, and their community.

: Through the system of billboards inside and outside buildings, users can post static or video content to showcase their project, their brand, and their community. A community world : The Hub and its affiliated worlds are the building blocks of all communities. Users can meet in their favorite place to chat, trade, discover, learn and even participate in activities such as concerts or movie screenings. To express their identity within the community, users will be able to create, customize and enhance their avatars whenever they want.

: The Hub and its affiliated worlds are the building blocks of all communities. Users can meet in their favorite place to chat, trade, discover, learn and even participate in activities such as concerts or movie screenings. To express their identity within the community, users will be able to create, customize and enhance their avatars whenever they want. A gaming platform : All the universes affiliated with AlphaVerse include playful interactions or are built around the play-to-earn and learn-to-earn concepts. Thanks to our team's experience in the video game industry, we can create a unique user-centered experience for each universe under development.

: All the universes affiliated with AlphaVerse include playful interactions or are built around the play-to-earn and learn-to-earn concepts. Thanks to our team's experience in the video game industry, we can create a unique user-centered experience for each universe under development. Real-world interactions : For CBI, a metaverse is first and foremost a place for real-world interactions and applications. Whether it is opening a store in the metaverse or supporting an NGO in AlphaVerse, the actions of users within AlphaVerse can have an impact beyond it.

: For CBI, a metaverse is first and foremost a place for real-world interactions and applications. Whether it is opening a store in the metaverse or supporting an NGO in AlphaVerse, the actions of users within AlphaVerse can have an impact beyond it. A system of NFTs : The use of NFTs allows the ownership of an asset to be registered on the blockchain. Within the metaverse, this allows users to buy, rent, or build a home in the Hub and choose to make it private or public. All real properties are NFTs that can be sold on the AlphaVerse marketplace.

Development of AlphaVerse-related universes and timeline

For FY 2022-2023 and beyond, the goal is to continue to develop AlphaVerse to become one of the major players in the metaverse universe globally.

There are currently many metaverse projects in development. Each one is different and offers a partitioned user experience and specific tools. For each of these metaverses, the user must launch a different program, and with so many metaverses under construction, it will certainly become complicated to access them in a simple manner.

In the AlphaVerse, the user can access multiple metaverses from one location: the Hub.

MetaCoaster: a theme park simulation game on the blockchain. Users will be able to play solo to hone their skills or participate in global park-building contests and win cryptos.

a theme park simulation game on the blockchain. Users will be able to play solo to hone their skills or participate in global park-building contests and win cryptos. United At Home // Beat AlphaVerse: a universe dedicated to electronic music and philanthropy developed for and in collaboration with the famous DJ and music producer David Guetta, in particular, to deploy his charity program "United at Home" in the metaverse.

HorYou AlphaVerse : a metaverse dedicated to social good, sustainability, and the fight against climate change. Built-in partnership with the Horyou social network and the Horyou Foundation.

a metaverse dedicated to social good, sustainability, and the fight against climate change. Built-in partnership with the Horyou social network and the Horyou Foundation. Qtopia AlphaVerse : a social metaverse for the LGBTQ community and its allies to connect with each other and trusted brands. In Qtopia, users can participate in activities, events, and mini-games while giving back to charities important to the community.

a social metaverse for the LGBTQ community and its allies to connect with each other and trusted brands. In Qtopia, users can participate in activities, events, and mini-games while giving back to charities important to the community. Artech AlphaVerse: Those nostalgic for the digital works of the 90's will find their place in Artech. Artech is a metaverse entirely dedicated to digital art and artists, where we create an entire digital art ecosystem with artists, galleries, events, and exhibitions through the use of NFT and blockchain technology.

Those nostalgic for the digital works of the 90's will find their place in Artech. Artech is a metaverse entirely dedicated to digital art and artists, where we create an entire digital art ecosystem with artists, galleries, events, and exhibitions through the use of NFT and blockchain technology. Chi Modu AlphaVerse: this metaverse provides a virtual space dedicated to the life and work of Chi Modu, a legendary photographer, where emerging artists can find inspiration and resources to pursue their dreams while giving back to the community.

this metaverse provides a virtual space dedicated to the life and work of Chi Modu, a legendary photographer, where emerging artists can find inspiration and resources to pursue their dreams while giving back to the community. Xave World: Xave AlphaVerse immerses the user in an ever-expanding and evolving open virtual world, where music fans discover a new world filled with music, incredible shows, festivals, and events. This metaverse is being acquired by CBI. The transaction initially called for the purchase of the business and IT development activities for $2,000,000 of which $1,500,000 was paid in CBI shares, with two earn-outs: $1,000,000 in CBI shares delivered upon delivery of additional features in the Xave universe, and a maximum of $2,000,000 in cash and the equivalent of $5,000,000 in CBI shares conditional on the future profitability level of the Xave universe. After analysis, as the IT developments are now handled by CBI, the parties decided to terminate the initial transaction. The transaction would now only concern the purchase of the business activities for a reduced price, and only the second earn-out conditional on the future profitability level of the Xave universe would be retained, with a modified formula to take into account the investments to be made by CBI. CBI will communicate as soon as possible on the transaction once the contract is renegotiated and signed.

Xave AlphaVerse immerses the user in an ever-expanding and evolving open virtual world, where music fans discover a new world filled with music, incredible shows, festivals, and events. This metaverse is being acquired by CBI. The transaction initially called for the purchase of the business and IT development activities for $2,000,000 of which $1,500,000 was paid in CBI shares, with two earn-outs: $1,000,000 in CBI shares delivered upon delivery of additional features in the Xave universe, and a maximum of $2,000,000 in cash and the equivalent of $5,000,000 in CBI shares conditional on the future profitability level of the Xave universe. After analysis, as the IT developments are now handled by CBI, the parties decided to terminate the initial transaction. The transaction would now only concern the purchase of the business activities for a reduced price, and only the second earn-out conditional on the future profitability level of the Xave universe would be retained, with a modified formula to take into account the investments to be made by CBI. CBI will communicate as soon as possible on the transaction once the contract is renegotiated and signed. Chain Games: Chain Games is a blockchain-integrated gaming network that offers decentralized skill games, Skill-Based and Play-to-Earn contests, allowing players to earn crypto-currencies for their efforts.

Chain Games is a blockchain-integrated gaming network that offers decentralized skill games, Skill-Based and Play-to-Earn contests, allowing players to earn crypto-currencies for their efforts. Rave-Age: Rave-Age is dedicated to the rave and electronic music community, its history, key figures, and the latest industry news. Visitors to the Rave-Age AlphaVerse will be able to watch videos, collect NFTs, and share experiences and content related to rave culture, and electronic music. Users will be able to organize art events, such as festivals, concerts, and exhibitions around the rave culture and electronic music community.

Rave-Age is dedicated to the rave and electronic music community, its history, key figures, and the latest industry news. Visitors to the Rave-Age AlphaVerse will be able to watch videos, collect NFTs, and share experiences and content related to rave culture, and electronic music. Users will be able to organize art events, such as festivals, concerts, and exhibitions around the rave culture and electronic music community. Apex Islands: Apex AlphaVerse is a digital animal sanctuary powered by the metaverse where the public can purchase digital works of art (NFTs) based on powerful, living, and extinct animals. Recently, Apex Predators sold 1,000 NFT animals and is planning a land sale to allow crypto enthusiasts to purchase locations in the Apex AlphaVerse to build virtual homes, sell NFTs or create “packs” of like-minded Apex Predators buyers.

Financial Agenda

September 16, 2022 (08:00): General Meeting - See notice of the meeting on the website





Warning

The realization of the projects, as well as their operating budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non-realization of the underlying assumptions may have a significant impact on the value of the assets and liabilities.

About CBI

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (“CBI”) is a French company that develops, operates and invests in video games, business applications and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently launching AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world or metaverse. CBI shares are listed on the E2 compartment (Public offer) of the Euronext Growth Paris market. Learn more at www.cbicorp.io .

