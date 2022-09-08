Green Check Verified Founder and CEO Takes Highest Honor As Top Compliance Leader in Growing Cannabis Industry

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevin Hart, Founder & CEO of Green Check Verified (GCV), the leading fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services, has been recognized as the top compliance leader for cannabis banking solutions at the PBC Conference in Washington, D.C. Last year, GCV was awarded the Top Compliance Company.

The PBC Conference is an annual meeting of the leading payment, banking, and compliance executives and companies in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. Every year, it recognizes three individuals for top payments leader, top banker (won by Green Check client Keri Cain, SVP of Regent Bank), and top compliance leader, won by Hart. It also recognizes three organizations: the leading payment company, top compliance company, and top banking company, which was won by Green Check’s client, Valley Bank.

“This is a team award for every employee and valued client of Green Check Verified, which is why I brought all the attending team members onstage,” said Kevin Hart, CEO of Green Check Verified. “I have the privilege of working beside so many brilliant, dedicated team members that work tirelessly in ensuring financial institutions have access to a full suite of modern and compliant banking products and services to offer cannabis-related businesses. It is gratifying to see this dedication and diligence recognized.”

Recognition as the top compliance leader for cannabis banking solutions follows a string of milestone achievements for Green Check Verified. This year, the company announced the acquisition of PayQwick, a spate of new hires, groundbreaking partnerships with Cogent Bank, CRB Monitor, and was named a “soon to be Unicorn” by Tracxn. The company was also recently ranked the third Best Place to Work in Fintech in 2022 by American Banker, an award that recognizes and honors the best employers in the financial technology industry today.

GCV is on track for a record number of annual sales processed within its platform, and now counts over 110 U.S. banks and credit unions as partners. GCV continues to tackle one of the most significant challenges facing the industry, namely, education and the fact that CRBs remain largely underbanked and underserved.

About Green Check Verified

Green Check Verified (GCV) is a regulatory software and services company founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts. GCV focuses on the intersection between community banking and the emerging legal cannabis industry and aims to provide the services and tools needed to connect these two industries in compliant and profitable ways. For more information about Green Check Verified, visit www.greencheckverified.com.