PhyNet Dermatology Adds Seattle Practice

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhyNet Dermatology LLC is proud to announce its latest affiliation with Westside Dermatology. Kelli R. Arntzen, M.D., founder of Westside Dermatology, has served the West Seattle area for nearly two decades.Under the new affiliation, the practice joins the PhyNet Dermatology family and will take advantage of PhyNet’s operational expertise, enabling more direct patient interaction for the practice providers.

“We are excited to partner with the highly skilled skin care experts at Westside Dermatology as they continue to serve their patients with the individualized and compassionate care they have built their excellent reputation on,” said Stephen M. Pirri, PhyNet Dermatology CEO. “Our affiliation with Dr. Arntzen and her associates allows PhyNet Dermatology to provide Westside Dermatology with administrative support and backing, freeing their team to focus on what’s most important: providing the highest level of care and service to their patients.”

This affiliation expands the PhyNet Dermatology network in the Seattle area. The new addition of Westside Dermatology increases PhyNet’s footprint to seven affiliated locations in Seattle and more than 100 in the United States.

Westside Dermatology will continue to provide the same advanced clinical care initiatives for its patients. “I am proud of the personalized, patient-centric care we’ve delivered to our patients for over 19 years in a friendly and caring environment to keep their skin healthy at every age. This new affiliation will allow us to continue providing exceptional service for many years to come,” commented Dr. Arntzen. The Westside Dermatology practice consists of two board-certified dermatologists, Kelli R. Arntzen, M.D. and Ramsey Markus, M.D.; two Certified Physician’s Assistants, Taj Rock, PA-C and Elizabeth J.K. Wood, PA-C, as well as specially trained aestheticians and office staff.

For more information about the Practice providers, please visit www.wsderm.com

ABOUT PHYNET DERMATOLOGY

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, PhyNet Dermatology LLC is a leading dermatology practice management company. With more than 100 locations in 16 states across the country, PhyNet Dermatology offers expert administrative management and support that enables physicians to focus their efforts on continuing to provide exceptional patient care in the communities they serve. For more information on PhyNet Dermatology, visit www.phynet.com.