Ferrellgas Provides College Scholarships To 14 Students

LIBERTY, Mo., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American colleges and universities have now begun their fall semesters. Students at 14 of those institutions are doing so with the help of scholarships from Ferrellgas (OTC:FGPR), a nationwide propane logistics company.



Now in its 30th year, the Ferrellgas Scholarship Program provides scholarship funds to the dependent children of employees of Ferrellgas and its industry-leading Blue Rhino propane tank brand. To be eligible, applicants must demonstrate substantial academic capability, participate in school activities, and meet certain financial requirements.

"We are incredibly honored to help these future leaders pursue their academic goals," said Brent Banwart, Vice President of Human Resources at Ferrellgas. "They have a great foundation for success, and we are thrilled to play a small role in helping them achieve their dreams. We wish them the best of luck as they embark on this exciting new chapter of their lives."

To date, the company has awarded more than 200 scholarships students can use in their quest for learning. This year’s recipients are attending 14 different schools, including Indiana University, the University of Alaska, the University of Wisconsin, and the University of North Carolina. The Ferrellgas Scholarship Program is a part of the company’s broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. Referred to as the Ferrellgas Century Project, the company has pledged its support to a number of worthwhile initiatives up to and beyond the year 2039, which marks Ferrellgas’ 100th year in business.

About Ferrellgas:

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is found at more than 60,000 selling locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2021. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at Ferrellgas.com. For more information about Blue Rhino, visit BlueRhino.com.

