Mobile Water Treatment Market Size is projected to reach USD 4.93 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of mobile water treatment can be attributed to several tailwind factors, such as increasing water contamination instances across the globe. According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, around 80% of the global wastewater is discharged largely untreated back into the environment, polluting oceans, lakes, canals, and rivers. Only 1% of the worldwide freshwater is accessible for human use. The demand for mobile water treatment is expected to be high in the near future to convert wastewater into potable water to maintain sustainability.





Shortage of Water in Dry Areas to Propel Market Growth

The demand for mobile water treatment is expected to be high in the region such as the Middle East and Africa and some parts of South America such as Chile. These regions are the most dried globally, and there is a shortage of groundwater in these regions. Various nations are dependent on imported potable water, while some use to convert saline water into potable water. The use of RO (Reverse Osmosis) and thermal desalination is high in the GCC countries, which help fulfill industrial and portable applications.

The implementation of desalination has increased in the Middle East region, which is anticipated to boost the mobile water treatment market. Moreover, the mobile water treatment solution can produce drinking water using primary, secondary and tertiary methods from any water source, including seawater, surface water, and brackish water.

The Middle East region requires residential and water use for industrial purposes from the primary water source, i.e., surface water. In the Middle East region, seawater is accessible; however, groundwater is not. They remove the salt from the seawater for residential purpose and generate drinking water. Hence, mobile water treatment demand can be expected high in such regions in the upcoming years.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 4.93 Billion by 2030 CAGR 12.1% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, End-User, Service, Application, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Aquatech International, Veolia Water Technologies, Albemarle Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Degremont, Evoqua Water Technologies, Ramky Enviro Engineers, GE Water and Process Technologies, Pall Water Processing Key Market Opportunities Increasing demand for water treatment in dry areas such as the Middle East and Africa Key Market Drivers Increasing Water Scarcity to Drive the Market



Increasing Government Regulations Regarding Industrial Effluent to Propel Market Growth

Key Highlights

The global mobile water treatment market size was worth USD 1806.1 million in 2021. It is predicted to reach an expected value of USD 4938.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

during the forecast period (2022–2030). Municipal and Chemical Segment is expected to be the leading segment in Mobile Water Treatment Market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest market share in Mobile Water Treatment Market.





Mobile Water Treatment Market: Prominent Players

Aquatech International

Veolia Water Technologies

Albemarle Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Degremont

Evoqua Water Technologies

Ramky Enviro Engineers

GE Water and Process Technologies

Pall Water Processing

Ecolutia

Eastman Chemical Company

The DOW Chemical Company

SUEZ Water

Hunstman International LLC

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Covestro AG

Others





Mobile Water Treatment Market: Segmentation

By Type

Resin Mobile Water Treatment

Membrane Mobile Water Treatment

Filtration Mobile Water Treatment

Others

By End-User

Municipal

Construction

Chemical

Agriculture

Others

By Service

Emergency Rental

Temporary Hire

Long Term Contract

By Application

Clarification

Chemical Softening

Filtration

Reverse Osmosis

Demineralization

Ion Exchange

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East

Africa





