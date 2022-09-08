No. 14 2022 Share trading in Solar A/S

English Danish

In accordance with article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, Solar is required to report share trading in Solar A/S of members of the Board of Directors, members of the Executive Board and related parties. The information in the below statement is based on reports from the above-mentioned persons to Solar.

Name: Katrine Borum Reason: Member of the Board of Directors Securities ID: DK0010274844 Solar B Transaction type: Sale of shares Transaction place: Nasdaq Copenhagen, DCSE Transaction date: 6-8 September 2022 Transaction volume: 8,117 shares Market price in DKK 4,669,905.50

The shares have been sold to meet inheritance taxes and charges – see announcement 13 2022.



CONTACT

IR Director Dennis Callesen – tel. +45 29 92 18 11

FACTS ABOUT SOLAR



Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, Introduction heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers’ businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.4bn in 2021 and has approx. 2,900 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu .

Disclaimer

This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachments