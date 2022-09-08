eHealth Market Size worth US$693 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 16.5%: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The healthcare industry has witnessed significant advancements in the last decade. Changes in the industry have coincided with increase in patient population. Traditionally, patients have preferred to get treatment at different healthcare infrastructure facilities such as hospitals. However, the last few years has witnessed a new trend of patients opting for home treatment, which has led to increase in adoption of eHealth services and helped the eHealth market grow significantly.



The global eHealth market is expected to rise at CAGR of 16.5% between 2020 and 2030. Well-established market players are adopting growth strategies such as collaboration with smaller players which are helping them in expanding their market presence and increasing their revenue shares. Epic Systems Corporation, in May 2020, announced the firm was collaborating with Twilio Inc. to introduce a new telehealth platform that would help healthcare personnel launch video visits to help treat patients.

Key Findings of eHealth Market Study

Increasing Incidences of Different Disorders and Accidents Boosting Growth in Global eHealth Market: The last decade have witnessed an increase in patient population suffering from different cardiovascular and neurological disorders and increase in number of road accidents, globally. This has led to increased prevalence of mismanagement in hospitals and clinics owing to poor communication, in the case of an emergency. Increasing need for clear communication between healthcare personnel in hospitals and clinics is boosting the growth in overall eHealth market



The last decade have witnessed an increase in patient population suffering from different cardiovascular and neurological disorders and increase in number of road accidents, globally. This has led to increased prevalence of mismanagement in hospitals and clinics owing to poor communication, in the case of an emergency. Increasing need for clear communication between healthcare personnel in hospitals and clinics is boosting the growth in overall eHealth market Increasing Adoption of Electronic Health Records by Health Insurance Companies Triggering Growth in eHealth Market: Electronic health records solutions segment is expected to contribute the most to global eHealth market in future. Leading health insurance companies are adopting electronic health records since these firms must offer the insured individuals their medical records at the start of every year. Furthermore, prominent players in eHealth market are looking to increase their capabilities to introduce electronic health records mobile applications, in a bid to increase the convenience for insured individuals. Growth in electronic health records segment is positively impacting growth in global eHealth market



eHealth Market: Key Drivers

Increasing patient population preferring to receive home treatment during COVID-19 pandemic is a key growth driver of global eHealth market

Increasing adoption of real time health systems is stimulating the growth in eHealth market

Continuous advancements in mobile technologies is catalyzing the demand for eHealth services, thereby propelling overall market



eHealth Market: Regional Market Insights

Globally, North America emerged as the dominant region in global market in 2020. Increased expenditure on digitization of healthcare facilities as well as presence of numerous leading market players in countries such as the U.S and Canada were the key factors behind the region emerging as leader in overall market

Asia Pacific is projected to account for a large share in overall market in future. This is because of continuous growth witnessed in information communication and technology industry, which could lead to increased adoption of eHealth services in both developed and developing economies such as China and India

eHealth Market: Key Players

The global eHealth market is extremely competitive, with the presence of numerous prominent market players.

Leading players in eHealth market are making huge investments in new platforms with features that would offer increased convenience for patients.

Some of the leading players in global market include Motion Computing Inc., Epocrates Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Doximity, IBM, and Apple.

The global e-health market is classified based on:

Component

Solutions Electronic Health Records (EHR) Laboratory Management Systems (LMS) Telehealth Medical Image Analysis Systems Clinical Decision Support Systems Pharmacy Information Systems Others (PACS & VNA, etc.)

Services Consultation & Diagnosis Health Monitoring





End-User

Healthcare Payers/ Consumers

Hospitals/ Clinics

Pharmaceuticals

Others (Home Healthcare Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, etc.)

Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



