Sports Nutrition Market to Hit Sales of $23.8 Billion by 2030 | Top 5 Players Captured Over 55% Market Share | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A growing demand for sports nutrition has created a booming industry for those who can provide the necessary supplements and food products. With so many people interested in competitive sports, it is no surprise that sport nutrition market has grown astronomically in recent decades. As per our study, over 0.8 of the global population is engaged in some kind of professional sport activities, which translated to over 68 million active sport professionals. On the other hand, sport events like Olympics Games, Football, Cricket leagues, Paralympic games, among others witnessed a participation of over 1 million athletes around the globe.

In order to meet the demands of athletes and fitness enthusiasts, companies in the global sports nutrition market have developed a variety of products, many of which are similar in terms of nutrients and flavors. This variety makes it difficult for consumers to know which supplement or food product is best for them. In addition, many athletes are now looking for foods that they can eat during regular meals rather than just before or after workouts.

This increased demand has led to the development of new products, such as pre-made shakes and bars that combine premium ingredients with convenient packaging. These products in the sport nutrition market cater to an increasingly diverse customer base, including both professional athletes and everyday people who want to improve their health and fitness.

Astute Analytica found that athletes across the global sport nutrition market often focus on gaining muscle mass, but neglect cardiovascular conditioning. Poor cardiovascular health can lead to decreased endurance and injury. Sport nutrition supplements can help to improve cardiovascular health by boosting the body's ability to utilize oxygen and reducing inflammation.

Top Trends in Sport Nutrition Market

Increased focus on plant-based diets: Athletes have been moving away from traditional animal-based diets towards more plant-based options for a while now, but the recent wave of veganism in the global sport nutrition market has made this trend even more pronounced. Some researchers believe that a plant-based diet can help you achieve better health and protect you against chronic diseases, so there's clear appeal for many athletes looking to optimize their performance.

The popularity of branched chain amino acids: Branched chain amino acids (BCAAs) are a type of protein that has been shown to help with muscle recovery after exercise. They are also believed to help improve muscle growth. BCAAs can be found in supplements and some food items, such as yogurts and milk shakes.

Top 5 Players Grabbed Over 55% Share of Global Sport Nutrition Market



Sport nutrition is an emerging area of nutritional research and has become an important component of physical activity for athletes and enthusiasts of all ages. Interestingly, the categories that comprise the highest levels of global demand for sport nutrition market include pre/prohormone/anabolic supplements (36%), vegan/vegetarian foods (27%), functional foods (23%), energy bars/foods (15%), and performance nutrients (10%).

As per Astute Analytica study, there are literally endless options when it comes to sport nutrition products on the market. However, only 4 brands are dominating the industry. Top 5 players in the global sport nutrition market that primarily includes Abbott Laboratories, GNC Holdings, Clif Bar & Company, Lonza Group AG, The Bountiful Company have been catering to over half of the global market.

Abbott is dominating the market by holding over 16.5% market share thanks its wide product portfolio, global reach, and brand awareness among consumers. The company manufacturers products for a wide range of athletes, from recreational athletes to Olympic athletes. They have a wide range of products, from powders and bars to drink mixes and supplements. The company manufactures and distributes over 300 brands in more than 100 countries, including EAS Peak and Pedialyte.

There are several reasons why only a few brands are dominating the sport nutrition market. First of all, these brands have huge budgets – they can easily invest in marketing and R&D to develop new products. Secondly, these brands have a loyal customer base – they know their products well and are willing to take a risk on new products. Last but not least, these brands are expert at creating variations of their products – this allows them to appeal to different types of consumers across the global sport nutrition market.

Study Says 66% Athletes Buy Sport Nutrition

In a study commissioned by Astute Analytica on 855 athletes, 66% of athletes said they purchase sport nutrition products. In addition, nearly two-thirds (63%) of athletes surveyed said they use supplements or combinations of supplements to increase performance and body composition.

The report on global sport nutrition market states that while nearly all (99%) athletes use some form of sport nutrition, only a third (36%) use products from a single category such as proteins and carbohydrates. The second most popular category is fats and oils with 36% of athletes using these products.

Overall, the survey found that 63% of athletes believe that consuming sport nutrition products helps them achieve their performance goals; 54% say it helps them achieve body composition goals; and 50% say it improves endurance. A majority (64%) athletes in the survey on sport nutrition market also believes that sport nutrition products can help to reduce injury risk. Our survey also found that nearly two-thirds of sports nutrition professionals (64%) say that their clients are interested in consuming more sport nutrition products.

This has led to an increase in the number of companies producing sport nutrition products, with over 350 brands now available on the market. According to the study, there is sure to be even more variety by 2030 as manufacturers continue to adopt new technologies and formulations.

Nonetheless, despite this growth, many sports nutrition experts believe that there remains a lot of room for improvement when it comes to the quality of sport nutrition products. That's why Astute Analytica conducted its another survey on this topic.

The survey on global sport nutrition market found that only a minority (42%) of respondents were very satisfied with their last purchase of a sport nutrition product. And while 61% said they were somewhat satisfied, 17% were neither satisfied nor unsatisfied and 3% were very unsatisfied.

Key Players in Sport Nutrition Market

Abbott Laboratories

BA Sports Nutrition

BioTech USA Kft.

Cardiff

Clif Bar & Company

Glanbia PLC

GNC Holdings, LLC

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients

Multipower

OLIMP LABORATORIES SP. Z O. O.

Powerbar

QUEST NUTRITION & ATHLETICS

THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY

Ultimate Nutrition

Other Prominent Players

Global Sport Nutrition Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 15.7 Billion Market Outlook for 2030 US$ 23.8 Million Expected CAGR Growth 4.8% Historic Data 2017-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Companies Profiled Abbott Laboratories, BA Sports Nutrition, BioTech USA Kft., Cardiff, Clif Bar & Company, Glanbia PLC, GNC Holdings, LLC, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients, Multipower, OLIMP LABORATORIES SP. Z O. O., Powerbar, QUEST NUTRITION & ATHLETICS, THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY, Ultimate Nutrition, Other Prominent Players Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Region

Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa Customization Options Get your customized report as per your preference. Ask for customization

