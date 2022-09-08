Yellow Corporation Expands Registered Apprenticeship Program to Train American Workers for New Skilled Labor Careers

Nashville, Tenn., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the White House, Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) announced plans to expand its Registered Apprenticeship program to include new training initiatives for dockworkers and diesel mechanics. Nationwide and across industries, there is significant demand for these jobs, which are essential in delivering freight and sustaining U.S. supply chains.

Yellow is an industry leader in the Department of Labor (DOL) apprenticeship program and, in July, was named a DOL Apprenticeship Ambassador in recognition of its commitment to Registered Apprenticeship programs and its ongoing work to expand such initiatives. Yellow has partnered with the DOL on these programs for nearly five years. The company currently operates 22 permanent Driving Academies nationwide, all of which are DOL Registered Apprenticeship programs.

On Sept. 1, Yellow CEO Darren Hawkins announced that the company plans to launch apprenticeship training programs for professional dockworkers and mechanics. In a briefing led by U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and attended by industry and trade leaders, Hawkins said, “The focus the Administration has placed on Apprenticeship Programs through the White House Trucking Action Plan is yielding important results, not only for Yellow, but other large and small carriers alike. We have reason to be optimistic about our efforts. Earlier this year we set a goal to train 1,000 new professional truck drivers at our Driving Academies in 2022, and we are well on our way to reaching that goal. We are excited to offer similar professional training programs for dock workers and mechanics, too,” Hawkins added. “I’m confident that by working with the DOL and industry partners, we can train the professionals America needs while offering men and women a path to a well-paid, reputable career.”

“By partnering with employers and industry stakeholders, the Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative has produced commitments to create nearly 500 new Registered Apprenticeship programs,” said Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh in the DOL’s news release . “These results will increase our skilled workforce – including people in underrepresented communities, especially women, people of color, veterans and people with disabilities – equipping them with good-paying, high-quality jobs and a pathway to the middle class.”

Yellow’s Driving Academies are tuition-free for participants. Student apprentices are paid for their work throughout the program, and are trained and mentored by seasoned industry professionals and certified instructors. Click here to learn more about the apprenticeship program.

“Yellow Corporation has been a strong partner in the Department of Labor’s work to champion Registered Apprenticeships as a valuable workforce strategy that expands access to underserved communities to high-demand industries, such as trucking,” Walsh said. “The success of Yellow’s CDL Driving Academy in producing some of the safest drivers on the road reflects the benefits of high-quality, earn-as-you-learn training that connects drivers to good jobs, and strengthens our nation’s supply chains.”

In August, Yellow opened its 22nd Driving Academy. The newest academy is in Albuquerque, N.M. Other Yellow Driving Academies are located in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Ohio, Denver, Detroit, Fort Worth, Texas, Hagerstown, Md., Harrisburg/Carlisle, Pa., Indianapolis, Kansas City, Maybrook, N.Y., Memphis, Nashville, Pico Rivera, Calif., Portland, Salt Lake City, South Bend, Ind., and Tracy, Calif. Learn more about Yellow’s Driving Academies at https://www.myyellow.com/us/en/careers/driving-academy .

About Yellow Corp.

Yellow operates one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America, providing customers with regional, national, and international shipping services throughout. Backed by a team of over 30,000 transportation professionals, Yellow’s flexible supply chain solutions and best-in-class expertise ensure the safe, timely delivery of industrial, commercial, and retail goods for customers of all sizes. Yellow’s principal office is in Nashville, Tenn., and is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics .

To learn more about Yellow and our services, visit myyellow.com .