Leading LNG, LPG, Crude and Product Tanker Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 14th Annual New York Maritime Forum September 21, 2022 in NYC

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from leading publicly listed LNG, LPG, Crude Oil and Product Tanker, shipping companies will discuss the trends, developments and outlook of the global energy and shipping markets. The panels will take place at Capital Link’s 14th Annual New York Maritime Forum on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.



Featuring senior executives from 32 shipping and maritime companies, the Forum is organized in partnership with DNB and in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, and The Port Authority of NY & NJ. The event is known for its large attendance by investors, shipowners and capital providers.

The Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.

This one-day conference is known for its rich informational content and the extensive marketing, networking and business development opportunities.

LUNCHEON KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Mrs. Karrie Trauth, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Shipping & Maritime

Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited



SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS

The panels will discuss the latest trends, developments and outlook in the specific shipping sector focusing, among other, on demand and supply fundamentals, the global energy markets, operational and commercial issues, freight rates, asset values, and more.

LPG SECTOR PANEL

2:40 - 3:15 PM EST

Moderator: Mr. Jorgen Lian, Equity Analyst - DNB Markets, Inc

Panelists:

Mr. Anders Onarheim, CEO - BW LPG



CEO Mr. John Hadjipateras , CEO - Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG)



, CEO Mr. Mads Peter Zacho, CEO - Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS)

LNG SECTOR 1x1 DISCUSSION

3:20 - 3:40 PM EST

Mr. Paolo Enoizi , CEO - GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

, CEO - Mr. Andy McKeran, Business Director - Maritime Performance Services - Lloyd’s Register

PRODUCT TANKER SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL

3:45 - 4:35 PM EST

Moderator: Mr. Turner Holm, Head of Research - Clarksons Platou Securities AS

Panelists:

Mr. Anthony Gurnee, Founder & CEO - Ardmore Shipping Corporation



Founder & CEO Mr. Carlos Balestra Di Mottola, CFO – d’Amico International Shipping S.A.



CFO Mr. Mikael Skov, CEO – Hafnia



CEO Mr. Ted Petrone, Vice Chairman – Navios Corporation (NYSE:NMM)



Vice Chairman Mr. Robert Bugbee, President - ENETI Inc. & Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG)



President Mr. Jacob Meldgaard, CEO - TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

CRUDE TANKER SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL

4:40 -5:20 PM EST

Moderator: Mr. Jorgen Lian, Equity Analyst - DNB Markets, Inc

Panelists:

Mr. Hugo de Stoop, CEO - Euronav (NYSE:EURN)



CEO Mrs. Lois Zabrocky, CEO - International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)



CEO Mr. Robert Burke, Partner & CEO - Ridgebury Tankers



Partner & CEO Dr. Nikolas Tsakos, Founder, CEO & President - TEN Ltd. (Tsakos Energy Navigation) (NYSE:TNP)



Founder, CEO & President Mr. Stewart Andrade, CFO - Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Forum is an investment and an industry event with a double objective. First, to provide an interactive platform for investors, financiers, cargo owners and shipowners to discuss the latest developments in the global shipping and commodity markets, as well as in the financial and capital markets. Second, to showcase and promote the role of New York as a hub for the global maritime community and attract more business to New York targeting a global industry audience.

The Forum will feature a number of panel discussions and presentations along these two main themes, as well as individual company presentations and one on one meetings between investors and company management.

TARGET AUDIENCE

The audience will include the senior executives of global shipping, energy and commodity companies listed on US exchanges, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.

