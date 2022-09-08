MMA Equipment, Merchandise, and Nutrition Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.52 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MMA Equipment, Merchandise, and Nutrition market are anticipated to witness growth due to the increasing popularity of mixed martial arts among the young population. There is a surge in the utilization of equipment and nutrition due to the technological innovations in equipment and enhancements in nutritional supplements. The inclination towards nutrition and fitness has surged the nutrition market. Further, the rise in the MMA associations and branding has created awareness by promoting fights and rivalry on TV channels.

The tremendous growth in the television, social media and online fan base of the MMA has fostered the growth of the market. However, the lack of a single regulatory framework and different laws for different countries, along with the violent nature of the game that can cause inflicted injuries, has hampered the growth of the market.





Impact of COVID-19

The consequences of COVID-19, such as lockdown and social distancing, have led to decreasing sales of equipment, merchandise, and nutrition products, further restraining the market growth. Regionally, North America dominates the MMA Equipment, Merchandise, and Nutrition Market on account of the presence of worldwide recognized foundations and competitions that boost the popularity. Europe, on the other hand, is projected to exhibit the fastest growth due to the massive dominance of Russia in MMA, along with the rising popularity of similar shows.

In several countries in the region, the pandemic brought a lockout. Initially, classrooms, hospitals, public places, and offices, including the manufacturing industry, were briefly shut down. All the competitions, such as the UFC, were postponed or canceled to maintain social distancing. Further, the temporary shutdown of production cycles has limited the utilization of Mixed Martial Arts Equipment , Merchandise, and Nutrition.





Report Scope

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 5.52 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5.2% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Everlast Worldwide, Twins Special, Adidas AG, Century LLC, Combat Brands LLC, Fairtex, HayabusaFightwear, Inc., KWON Inc., Revgear Europe, Sports Direct International Plc, TS GEAR, Venum Key Market Drivers Increasing popularity of mixed martial arts, technological innovations

Key Highlights

The global MMA Equipment, Merchandise, and Nutrition Market Size was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.52 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.

and is projected to reach at a from 2022 to 2030. MMA Nutrition Supplements Segment is expected to be leading segment in MMA Equipment, Merchandise, and Nutrition Market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the highest market share in MMA Equipment, Merchandise, and Nutrition Market.

Mexico to Spearhead North America’s Market during the Forecast Period.





Key Players

Everlast Worldwide

Twins Special

Adidas AG

Century LLC

Combat Brands LLC

Fairtex

HayabusaFightwear, Inc.

KWON Inc.

Revgear Europe

Sports Direct International Plc

TS GEAR

Venum





MMA Equipment, Merchandise, and Nutrition Market: Segmentation

By Product

Equipment Gloves Ankle/ Knee/ Elbow Guard Punching Bags Hand Wraps Shin Guard Mouth Guard

Nutritional Supplement Glutamine Supplements Branched Chain Amino Acids Supplements Creatinine Supplements

Merchandise T-shirt Shorts Hoodies



By Region

North America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia-Pacific

South America





News Media

Rapid Adoption of Active Lifestyle to Drive the Dietary Supplements Market Growth





