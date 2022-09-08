Dialysis Equipment Market to Hit Sales of $23.27 Billion By 2028 | India and Vietnam Import Over 5900 Dialysis Machine

Westford, USA, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the population ages, there has been an increased demand for dialysis equipment market . This demand is likely to continue as population growth rates continue to outpace the number of available healthcare providers. This means that more and more people will need to access dialysis treatment.

One reason for this demand in the dialysis equipment market is that dialysis can be a life-saving procedure. It helps in dealing with chronic kidney disease, which is a leading cause of death in the United States. Dialysis can also improve the quality of life for patients with renal failure.

While the demand for dialysis equipment is increasing, the availability of such equipment is not keeping pace. This means that patients are having to wait longer for treatment and are sometimes forced to use less effective equipment. In addition, the price of dialysis machines has been increasing rapidly over the past several years. This has made it increasingly difficult for smaller hospitals and clinics to afford dialysis facilities.

Manufacturers in global dialysis equipment market such as Nipro, B. Braun, and Fresenius have responded to this increasing demand by investing in new technology. They have also created new models that are more efficient and affordable. This has led to decreased prices for dialysis equipment, making it more accessible to more patients. In addition, manufacturers have created dialysis chairs that allow patients to remain in their own home rather than being taken to a hospital for treatment. These chairs make dialysis treatment more comfortable and cost-effective for patients.

SkyQuest report on global dialysis equipment market offers market analysis for market dynamics, trends, opportunities, top players, pricing analysis, import export data, government policies, government initiatives supporting demand, data analysis, among others.

Small Players are Slowly Budding in Global Dialysis Equipment Market

For many years, the manufacturing of dialysis machines and supplies was limited to large, privately-owned businesses. However, in recent years, the manufacturing of hemodialysis devices has exploded as small dialysis machine manufacturers such as MITRA and Gambro have started to compete in this market. This is likely due to the growing demand for these machines as the number of people with kidney failure increases. As per SkyQuest’s analysis, 1 in 3 Americans are at risk of kidney failure, which translates to around 80 million people in the single country. On a global level, 23% of the global population are at risk of kidney failure and around 10% are suffering from kidney failure already, which is around 720 million people across the globe.

The main reason for the growth of dialysis equipment market is the increasing prevalence of kidney failure. In the United States, for example, the number of people with kidney failure has more than doubled in the past decade. In addition, there is a growing trend of people electing to receive hemodialysis treatment instead of undergoing kidney transplant, and other similar procedures. This is due to the fact that hemodialysis treatments are less invasive and can be done on a regular basis at home.

SkyQuest has published a research report on global dialysis equipment market. The report provides a detailed analysis of key manufacturers, competitive landscape, market share analysis, pricing analysis, distribution network, and export data for each player.

India and Vietnam are the Largest Importer in Global Dialysis Equipment Market

Dialysis machines are often seen as expensive medical devices, but for people with kidney failure, they are a lifeline. According to World Health Organization data, there are 59 million people living with kidney failure in the world and more than 720 million people are having some kind of problem with kidney. And as the population ages, this number is expected to increase significantly. Dialysis machines can help save lives by providing permanent relief from renal pain and other dialysis-related complications.

In 2021, India and Vietnam were the two biggest importers of dialysis machines, accounting a total shipment of 3,656 and 2,255 respectively. Wherein, Germany and Japan are the largest exporters in the global dialysis equipment market with shipments of 3,258 and 2,170 respectively. Every year, over 220,000 people in India are added to the existing patient pool for dialysis. Currently, over 220 million cycles of dialysis are performed across India and additional 34 million cycles are needed each year due to rapid addition of new patients.

From the last few years, Vietnam dialysis equipment market largely depend on meeting local demand for dialyzers through import. In fact, it imports all the machines from several prominent brands, such as Nipro (Japan) and B. Braun, and Fresenius (Germany). The country provides a complete reimbursement of cost for peritoneal dialysis, which is one of the key factors that people are more incline to avail the services without worrying about out-of-pocket expenses.

To meet the growing demand for these devices and make the treatment affordable, the government of India have already started a scheme under name of Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program in 2016. It aims to provide free dialysis to patients who are below poverty line and patients who are above poverty line at discounted price. In line with this, the government is opening new dialysis units across the country every month. As of August 2022, India dialysis equipment market has over 750 dialysis centers and more than 950 nephrologists.

SkyQuest has done a detailed analysis of global dialysis equipment market and prepared a report on import and export data, supply chain and distribution network of each country. The report would help the market participant is understanding why there is growth in the demand and who are the major importers as well as buyers.

