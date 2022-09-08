Pneumatic Conveying System Market Forecasted to Reach USD 8.40 Billion with a CAGR of 6.19% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Pneumatic Conveying System Market Analysis by Type, by Operation, by End-Use, by Region - Forecast to 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 8.40 Billion by 2030, registering an 6.19% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2022–2030).

Pneumatic Conveying System Market Overview

The shift to pneumatic conveying system over the mechanical one owing to the innumerable benefits offered by the former such as low maintenance cost as it has lesser number of moving parts, less space requirements for installation, higher flexibility and durability will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Pneumatic Conveying System Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 8.40 Billion Growth Rate (2022 to 2030) 6.19% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Shift to Pneumatic Conveying System over Mechanical One to offer Robust Opportunities Key Market Drivers Rising Concerns about Consumers Health and Safety to Boost Pneumatic Conveying System Market Growth

Drivers

Rising Concerns about Consumers Health and Safety to Boost Market Growth

Manufacturers in a variety of industries are being compelled by growing consumer health and safety concerns to utilize the automated pneumatic conveying system because they guarantee product hygiene by preventing material contamination. This will boost market growth in the assessment period.

Large Power Requirements to act as Market Restraint

The large power needs to drive the conveyor, constant monitoring, and change in air pressure may act as market restraints in the assessment period.

Need for Bigger Dust Collection Systems to act as Market Challenge

The need for bigger dust collection systems and sluggish growth in few end-use industries like metal & mining may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

Pneumatic Conveying System Market Segments

The global pneumatic conveying system market is bifurcated based on end-use, operation, and type.

By type, positive pressure conveying will lead the market over the forecast period.

By operation, dilute-phase conveying will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By end-use, food will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Pneumatic Conveying System Market Regional Analysis

APAC to Head Pneumatic Conveying System Market

The Asia Pacific region's booming pharmaceutical market is also expected to increase demand for the pneumatic conveying systems. Particularly in poorer nations, the region has seen a noticeable increase in the number of facilities dedicated to the creation of biosimilars and vaccines. Governments in these nations have taken a leading role in policies that support the improvement of healthcare infrastructure and the overall growth of related sectors. This situation is drawing a lot of pharmaceutical producers to developing nations due to the noticeable increase in expansion potential. The need for the pneumatic conveying systems within APAC is projected to increase as a result of this change in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry from developed to emerging regions. According to estimates, the Asia-Pacific will dominate the market in terms of growth rate.

The market in the APAC region is chiefly driven by higher growth in power generation, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage sectors as well as new and proactive governmental reforms to assist the growth of the manufacturing industry in India and China. The U.S. market is predicted to grow at a promising CAGR during 2016 to 2021, making it the most fruitful market across the world. The country with the maximum growth rate throughout that time period is predicted to be China. Pneumatic conveying systems have a large market in the Asia-Pacific area since there are many manufacturing industries there, with China being the largest. Because of the growing populations in China and India, there is a surge in demand for chemicals, plastics, food, and beverages. As a result, it is anticipated that investment in these fields will prosper, which will fuel the market for pneumatic conveying systems. During the assessment period, the market in this area is anticipated to see high CAGR. Due to favourable macroeconomic conditions and the swift industrialization occurring in these nations, China, Japan, India, and ASEAN are likely to experience tremendous growth prospects.

Europe to Have Favorable Growth in Pneumatic Conveying System Market

Due to the extensive amount of automation which has been implemented in businesses like the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industry, Europe generated the most revenue this year. The market for pneumatic conveying systems is primarily driven by the food and beverage sector, which accounts for the majority of manufacturing revenue in the European Union. Being a net exporter of food and beverage products, Europe continuously invests in its processing facilities' technological capabilities, which is predicted to fuel the growth of the market throughout the course of the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has halted pneumatic conveying system production as a result of the worldwide lockdown, which has impeded the industry's progress over the past few months and is expected to continue in 2021. Sales of the pneumatic conveying systems were already impacted by COVID-19 in the second and third quarters of 2020, and sales are expected to increase in 2021. Before, the United States, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and China accounted for the majority of the market for pneumatic conveying systems. However, as the coronavirus has expanded, this demand has decreased. The lockdown's possible future effects are currently unknown, and organizations' ability to recover financially depends entirely on their cash reserves. Manufacturers of pneumatic conveying systems can afford a complete lockdown for only a few months before the players must change their investment strategies. For instance, in order to cut costs, a number of market participants temporarily stopped their output. A small number of players also implemented employee layoffs to survive the COVID-19 health issue. Manufacturers of pneumatic conveying systems are expected to concentrate on safeguarding their workforce, operations, and supply chains in order to respond to any immediate crises and find new ways to work after COVID-19. For example, providing sanitizers while maintaining social distance and ensuring that all employees are immunized, can help in promoting the workforce’s health and safety.

Pneumatic Conveying System Market Competitive Analysis

Dominant Key Players on Pneumatic Conveying System Market Covered are:

Hillenbrand Inc. (U.S.)

Flexicon Corporation (U.S.)

Nilfisk Group (Denmark)

Cyclonaire Corporation (U.S.)

Dynamic Air Inc. (U.S.)

Schenck Process Holdings GmbH (Germany)

Vac-U-Max (U.S.)

Zeppelin systems GmbH (Germany)

Macawber Engineering Inc. (U.S.)

Nol-Tec Systems Inc. (U.S.)

