Noetic Cyber Wins 2022 SINET16 Award for Innovation in Cyber Intelligence

BOSTON, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noetic Cyber, an innovator in cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM), today announced it has received a SINET16 Innovator Award, which recognizes the most innovative and compelling technologies in their fields to address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. Noetic is one of 16 emerging companies recognized by the highly competitive program that received over 194 applicants from 18 countries.

Security leaders are narrowing their focus on how they can measure and reduce their attack surface to minimize their threat exposure. If they can more accurately understand the security posture of their entire ecosystem, then they can better prioritize their approach to vulnerability management, cloud security and supporting critical business processes.

Noetic's approach to helping address this challenge is to build 360-degree visibility into an organization's assets, their current state, and the cyber relationships between them. This unique cyber asset intelligence gives security teams the confidence to automate their response to common security coverage gaps and control drift, reducing cyber risk.

"We're delighted and honored to be selected as a SINET16 innovator," said Paul Ayers, CEO and co-founder, Noetic Cyber. "It's an important acknowledgment of the work that the Noetic team has done to build a new way of understanding asset exposure and cyber risk."

"Congratulations to Noetic Cyber for being selected as one of this year's SINET16 innovators," said Robert Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. "This year's class of SINET16 Innovators are delivering important security advancements towards the protection of corporations who are the fabric of our nation's critical infrastructures and national security and economic interests."

How SINET16 Innovators Were Selected: 194 applicants representing 18 countries were evaluated in a series of two rounds by the SINET Judging Committee, which is composed of 117 private and government security professionals including leading risk executives, experts in government intelligence and defense agencies, venture capitalists, and investment bankers.

About Noetic Cyber

Noetic provides a proactive approach to cyber asset and controls management, empowering security teams to see, understand, fix and improve their security posture and enterprise ecosystem. Our goal is to improve security tools and control efficacy by breaking down existing siloes and improving the entire security ecosystem. Founded in 2019, Noetic is based in Boston and London. For more information, visit www.noeticcyber.com, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.



