Hucu.ai and New Benefits Create Improved Physician-Patient Interactions

CHICAGO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Benefits, a leading provider of non-insurance turnkey benefits for employers, is partnering with Hucu.ai. Hucu.ai is a leading patient-centered communication platform.

New Benefits has been disrupting the benefits marketplace since 1990 with innovative products, cutting-edge technology, and first-class service. New Benefits aggregates the most sought-after healthcare and lifestyle solutions for over 4,000 groups and millions of members who save on healthcare & everyday living expenses. Now, New Benefits is bringing powerful practice and patient/family communication tools to its arsenal through Hucu.ai.

By partnering with Hucu.ai, New Benefits is making the most advanced patient-centered messaging tool seamlessly available to New Benefits customers including employers, physicians, patients, families, and their teams. Physician groups can now communicate in patient-centered HIPAA-compliant channels both within their organizations, and outside (specialists, referral sources, etc.). Real-time notifications improve responsiveness and teamwork so that providers always have access to the information necessary and patients have easy access to care. Moreover, a separate Patient/Family Chat in Hucu.ai provides easy physician/patient communication . Leading direct primary care practices save time and avoid hassle with professional synchronous and asynchronous communication enabled by Hucu.ai. One Touch Telehealth is also available through Hucu.ai’s integration of Zoom and other popular secure video conferencing platforms.

“We’re very excited about the chance to participate in New Benefits’s growing eco-system,” said Hucu.ai Co-Founder and CEO Asif Khan. “Seamless access to the best benefits plus easy communication is critical to employee satisfaction & retention. We are pleased to support employers and healthcare providers of choice in saving time while communicating more securely.”

About Hucu.ai: Hucu.ai’s mobile/web apps allow for easy messaging among teams within an organization, with outside organizations, and with patients & families (via a separate messaging mode) - all in the context of a given patient. No IT staff required, launches in minutes, and provides deep care coordination analytics.

About New Benefits: New Benefits offers an extensive selection of non-insured benefit solutions, including proprietary programs such as Coast to Coast Vision, UHS Chiropractic, and ID Sanctuary. New Benefits is a leader in voluntary benefits space.