Mandatory notification of trade

Trondheim, 8 September 2022: Petors AS, a company owned by CEO and primary insider of NORBIT ASA, Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, has on 8 September 2022 purchased 10,000 shares in NORBIT at an average price of NOK 26.50 per share.



Following the transaction, Petors AS owns 6,995,051 shares in NORBIT. In addition, related parties of Weisethaunet own 7,893 shares, so that the total number of shares controlled by Weisethaunet and related parties amounts 7,002,944 shares, representing 11.89 per cent of the outstanding shares in NORBIT.



For further queries, please contact:



Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA



NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected niches, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization (PIR). The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The PIR segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Norway, has around 400 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Attachment