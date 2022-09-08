Edison Price Lighting Introduces the Second Stage of Its Modernization Plan With New, State-of-the-Art Facilities

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edison Price Lighting, the award-winning, museum-quality lighting solutions company that has been designing and crafting architectural lighting in New York City since 1952, announces its relocation to two state-of-the-art facilities to improve service, products, and delivery.

Over the last 18 months under new ownership, the company has received multiple industry awards including the LightFair Innovation 2022 Design Excellence Award for the Easy-Link modular linear lighting system, being published in the IES Progress Report for 2022, and the LightFair Innovation 2021 Award for its Infinity: Sculpture in Light linear/curved lighting system.

Edison Price appreciates the continued support of the design community, its agents, and clientele. EPL is the trusted lighting brand for world-renowned museums, upscale residential, hospitality, corporate headquarters, and culturally significant architecture including civic landmarks, government buildings, historical structures, and transportation hubs around the world.

A message from EP management: "Thank you. We are grateful for all the support that the design community, our agents, and our clientele have provided to Edison Price Lighting during the past 18 months."

A grand team effort

Although the task of revolutionizing Edison Price has been challenging, with many unforeseen obstacles, through the efforts of exceptional management, engineering, marketing, IT, sales, and administrative personnel, EPL has been able to overcome many barriers to continue the legacy of Edison Price himself.

Eighteen months of acclaim from professionals

Over the past 18 months under new ownership, Edison Price Lighting has made substantial accomplishments such as:

Winning the LightFair 2022 Design Excellence Award for the Easy Link luminaire

for the Easy Link luminaire Being published in the 2022 IES Progress Report

Being featured in the upcoming October 2022 issue of LD+A magazine

magazine Earning the LightFair 2021 Innovation Award for the Infinity lighting system Sculpture in Light

for the Infinity lighting system Sculpture in Light Providing architectural luminaires for major cultural and civic establishments including the U.S. Embassy in Mexico, the Museum of Contemporary Art in San Diego, and more

Improved service, products, and experience

EPL is committed to continuing Edison Price's legacy by revolutionizing its operations.

"In order to accomplish this milestone while meeting current market demands, we needed a new space to utilize the most modern manufacturing equipment: a state-of-the-art training center, innovative show room, extensive product quality and performance-testing facility. This new facility will meet all of these requirements and more." — Joel Siegel, VP of North American Sales

A new expanded facility to increase productivity

Therefore, as part of the second stage of its modernization plan, Edison Price has made the decision to move Edison Price Lighting to two brand-new, sustainable facilities. Its offices, formerly located in Long Island City, have relocated to Manhattan at the address 1407 Broadway # 2321, New York, as of Sept. 6, 2022. With great excitement, EPL can announce that the new 25,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will be up and running by Oct. 1. Edison Price looks forward to hosting its loyal clients, agents, and others at its new corporate headquarters.

Easy-to-access essential resources

These new locations will allow EPL engineering teams to develop and test new products, be easily accessible to employees and freight companies, manufacturing-friendly, located within close proximity to key suppliers for LED components and drivers, and use the most modern manufacturing and powder-coating equipment.

Enhanced digital communication

Edison Price's efforts to modernize its digital presence include updating its website, epl.com, and publishing new specification sheets that are user-friendly, easy to understand, and contain more complete information. EPL is also converting to a new ERP system, which simplifies reporting and allows its clients to efficiently access information online regarding product status, inventory, and pricing.

More efficient delivery of products

By Jan. 1, Edison Price will offer a quick-ship guide which will have an expanded supply of products and be able to ship its most beloved designs within five days of request.

"We thank you for all your support as we continue our flourishing venture." — Edison Price Lighting

For further information, please contact:

Specification Sales Manager

Natalie Bravo

Tel: (323) 895-8914

E-mail: Natalie@epl.com

