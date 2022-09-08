LandOpt to Share Success Strategies at NALP Orlando Conference Sept. 18-21

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandOpt, which helps independent landscape contractors nationwide increase profitability, cash flow and revenue, will be exhibiting at the NALP ELEVATE Conference and Expo in Orlando September 18-21. In addition, LandOpt President Jim Westover, and Director of Marketing & Sales Alison Blobner, will host five workshops and education sessions.



Contractors are invited to stop by booth 1422 to talk with representatives about the unique ways LandOpt fuels growth and profitability. In 2021, LandOpt members’ operating profits outpaced the competition by 28%.

Westover and Blobner will be available for meetings. Booth visitors will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for a $250 Amazon gift card.

“From managing inflation to solving HR challenges, LandOpt is singularly focused on helping landscape contractors grow their businesses,” said Westover. “ELEVATE offers a great opportunity for contractors to learn how LandOpt works and the benefits of membership.” Informal meetings with LandOpt members who are attending ELEVATE may be arranged.

Blobner’s presentation, Proactive Sales: How to Build and Drive an Extraordinary Client Experience, is set for Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.in Osceola A. She will be joined by LandOpt member Richard Allen, owner of Dream Scapes. They will discuss ways to use proactive sales to produce higher conversion rates, increased customer loyalty and predictable business outcomes.

Westover and Blobner also are moderating four Breakfast with Champions sessions:

Tuesday, 7:30, Osceola CD

Changing the Way you Plan: Insight into Financial Planning Processes and Technology (Westover)

Best Tools and Practices for Proactive Account Management (Blobner)

Wednesday,7:30, Osceola CD

Engage with Prospective Employees Online: How to Use Marketing as a Tool for Hiring and Retaining the Best Employees (Westover)

Best Tools and Practices for Proactive Account Management (Blobner)

To schedule a meeting in advance with a LandOpt representative, contact Blobner at 412.567.4328 x 303 or alison.blobner@landopt.com.

About LandOpt



Founded in 2004, LandOpt works with independent landscape contractors across the U.S., helping them increase productivity, profitability, cash flow and revenue. The LandOpt system addresses all areas of a green industry business, including sales, marketing, operations, human resources and business management. On-site and remote coaching ensures that LandOpt contractors achieve their financial goals. To learn more visit: www.landopt.com .

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892